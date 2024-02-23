Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 19:55 IST
ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Elections for 2 Jharkhand Seats, Polling on March 21
As many as 56 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states are up for grabs in the upcoming polls.
- Politics
- 1 min read
RANCHI: The Election Commision of India, on Friday, put out a circular notifying its decision to conduct a biennial election to fill the vacancies of two members of the Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand — Samir Oraon and Dhiraj Prasad Sahu — who are set to complete their current terms on March 5, 2024. As such, the ECI has released a schedhule for the same, with the last day of making nominations being set on March 11, scrutiny of nominations taking place on March 12 and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures being set for March 14.
The election itself is schedhuled for March 21, with the counting of votes happening on the same day from 17:00 onwards.
