Advertisement

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar, on January 10, said CM Eknath Shinde's faction was the real Shiv Sena when the party split, delivering a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray. He said that Shinde had an overwhelming majority of 37 out of 55 MLAs.

Narvekar gave his address in today's assembly session where he rejected the petition from the Uddhav camp demanding disqualification of the 16 MLAs who defected with Shinde in 2022.

Advertisement

“Eknath Shinde is the real leader of Shiv Sena. No evidence was provided that legislators went incommunicado,” the Speaker said. On Uddhav's argument of non-attendance of members for disqualification, he said, “Petitioner (UBT faction)'s appeal that non-attendance of the SSLB meeting be considered a ground for disqualification cannot be a ground for disqualification.”

BIG #BREAKING NEWS | Shinde faction resolution is available on record. Shinde faction had an overwhelming majority of 37 out of 55 MLAs. I hold that the Shinde faction was the real Shiv Sena party when the rival faction emerged: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar… pic.twitter.com/EyzVwgAanq — Republic (@republic) January 10, 2024

The speaker refused to entertain the plea saying that the MLAs cannot be disqualified because Sunil Prabhu in Uddhav's camp was not the whip when the Shinde faction emerged. In a series of blow to the Uddhav faction, Narvekar further said that there is no evidence that the 16 MLAs were incommunicado before switching sides.

Notably, both the Shinde and Uddhav factions submitted 34 petitions in total before the Speaker.

Advertisement

About the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the new party whip, Narvekar said that his appointment was completely valid.