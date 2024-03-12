×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 09:57 IST

Ex-BJP Ally AIADMK Criticises Centre on CAA notification, Calls It Historic Blunder

Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 paves the way for granting Indian nationality to undocumented non-Muslim migrants who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
AIADMK Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami
AIADMK Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami | Image: PTI
  • 2 min read
Reactions on CAA: After the Union Home Ministry released the new rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party- AIADMK criticised the move. The AIADMK called CAA a historic blunder and accused the BJP of practicing divisive politics. The AIADMK maintained that the new rules notified under the CAA must not affect the indigenous community of the country. 

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the notification of the CAA rules, saying the Union government has made a "historic blunder" with its implementation and charged the ruling BJP at the Centre with doing so for political mileage. “AIADMK vehemently condemns this move which is aimed at dividing people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to derive political mileage,” the AIADMK leader said said. 

"The Central government has committed a historic blunder with this. The AIADMK will never allow any attempt to implement it against indigenous people--the Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils. AIADMK will join the people of the country to democratically oppose it," the State Leader of Opposition said in a late night 'X' post on Monday.

 

Centre Notifies CAA Rules 

The CAA rules were notified on Monday by the Centre, four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 paves the way for granting Indian nationality to undocumented non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians- from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

When AIADMK Severed Ties With the BJP 

One of BJP"s oldest ally, AIADMK, severed its ties with the saffron party in September last year as it walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said it would lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The decision to part ways with the NDA was taken under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 09:57 IST

