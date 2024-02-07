English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 19:22 IST

EXCLUSIVE: UP Deputy CM Maurya talks significance of Jan 22 and reason behind INDI's folly

"Congress is in completely bad shape and in complete confusion over Ram Mandir," UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

Digital Desk
KP Maurya
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. | Image:Republic
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, on January 19, addressed the "vote-bank politics" of the INDI Alliance over the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya's Ram temple scheduled for January 22. 

In an exclusive interview to Republic Bharat, Maurya slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress party for declining the invitation to the historic event which will end a 500-year wait of the Hindus.

REPUBLIC SUPER EXCLUSIVE 

Those who are not coming on January 22 I know about their mindset, they are just doing it for their votebank: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) breaks silence on opposition leaders boycotting big January 22 moment.… pic.twitter.com/YZ0GD7AlWC

— Republic (@republic) January 19, 2024

"This January 22 date will never come again, this Pran Pratishtha day will never come again. Congress is in completely bad shape and in complete confusion over Ram Mandir. I believe boycotting Pran Pratishtha is an insult to Lord Ram," Maurya told Republic's Political Editor Aishwarya Kapoor. He also said that their decision to boycott is driven by their vote-bank politics. 

Maurya said that Akhilesh is "upset" over Ram Mandir after he declined to attend the Pran Pratishtha despite receiving an invitation. "I will visit Lord Ram like a common man and when he calls me. Will Lord Ram leave after January 22?" the SP chief had said.

Reacting to his statement, Maurya drew parallels between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP. "The difference between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP is deep. We (BJP) fought for this moment for a long and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this historic moment is finally taking place," he said.

Further reflecting on the politics over the Ram temple, "this is not the time of playing politics but those who are repeatedly trying to politicise the matter I hope that they gain wisdom." 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

