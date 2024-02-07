Advertisement

Bengaluru: After Congress MP DK Suresh proposed a separate nation for South India, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar on Thursday said that the general perception in South India is that North India has got more. Speaking to the reporters, Shivakumar said, "The feeling of the people here is that we should get what North India got." However, dismissing his brother's demand for a separate nation, Shivakumar said, "I belong to a single India -- Everything from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is the same."

'Have Spoken The Pain of South India': Shivakumar Defends Brother

#WATCH | Bengaluru: On Congress MP DK Suresh's statement, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "DK Suresh or any other leader have spoken of the pain of South India... There has to be a balance. The entire country is one... You cannot only look at the Hindi belt... In this… https://t.co/p7tv8NZhLz pic.twitter.com/6OcnVQ5IrC — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

"DK Suresh or any other leader have spoken of the pain of South India... There has to be a balance. The entire country is one... You cannot only look at the Hindi belt... In this budget, there is no equal distribution of finances... Karnataka has been giving a lot of revenue to the Centre... For the entire South India, no major announcement has been made... We feel like we have been let down. But the entire country is one. We are Indians. India should be united. There is no question of demanding anything region-wise...", said DK Shivakumar to reporters, as quoted by news agency ANI.



Earlier in the day, Congress MP alleged that the Union Government is investing the tax money of South Indian states to North India. “We are facing financial problem. If this injustice is not corrected, we have to demand a separate nation,” Suresh said on a day the interim budget was passed. Taking it a step further, Suresh said that “Hindi is being imposed on us,” while adding that a “time may come when people of may ask for a separate country.”

Advertisement

While stating that the tax distribution is unfair, Chief Minister Siddarmaiah said that, “Any individual should not ask for separate nation. Like united Karnataka, India should also remain united.”

Reacting strongly to Suresh's statement, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said, “A case of sedition should be filed against DK Suresh.” “Congress has also acted in the same way in the case of Jammu and Kashmir,” she further stated.

Advertisement

Congress Reacts: ‘Please Ask Mr Suresh’

#WATCH | On Congress MP DK Suresh's statement, Congress MP & former Union finance minister P Chidambaram says, "...It is not the policy of the Congress Party or the position of the Congress Party to ask for a separate country that I can deny. For the rest, you have to ask Mr… https://t.co/p7tv8NZhLz pic.twitter.com/z2JsyJcOWD — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

On Congress MP DK Suresh's statement, Congress MP & former Union finance minister P Chidambaram says, "...It is not the policy of the Congress Party or the position of the Congress Party to ask for a separate country that I can deny. For the rest, you have to ask Mr Suresh."