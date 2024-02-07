Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously

Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur on Tuesday was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India, posthumously by the Narendra Modi government. He was known for speaking out for backward classes. This development comes a day before ‘Jan Nayak’ Thakur's 100th birth anniversary. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been demanding Bharat Ratna for Thakur for quite a while. All socialist leaders looked up to Thakur.

He was Bihar's Chief Minister twice for a brief period in the seventies. He also served as the Leader of Opposition. Many educational institutions in the backward areas of Bihar were named after Thakur.

Advertisement

PM Modi Hails Karpoori Thakur's “Visionary Leadership”

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “I am very happy that the Government of India has decided to honor the great leader of social justice, Karpoori Thakur ji, with Bharat Ratna. On the occasion of his birth centenary, this decision will make the countrymen proud. Karpoori ji's unwavering commitment and visionary leadership for the upliftment of the backward and the deprived has left an indelible mark on the socio-political scenario of India. This Bharat Ratna is not only a humble recognition of his incomparable contribution, but it will also further promote harmony in the society.”