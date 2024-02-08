Advertisement

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted how Ayodhya was mishandled and neglected by previous governments. Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Yogi Adityanath said injustice has been meted out to Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura for centuries. "Ayodhya city was brought within the purview of prohibitions and curfew by the previous governments. For centuries, Ayodhya was cursed with ugly intentions. It faced a planned disdain. Such treatment to public sentiments was perhaps never seen anywhere else. Ayodhya faced injustice. When I speak about injustice, we recall the 5000-year-old thing. Injustice was done even to the Pandavas at that time," said Yogi.

As chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ broke out on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha, Yogi said that it was time to correct and undo the mistakes of the past. From invasion under Mughals to votebank politics since Independence, Bharat's faith has been eroded for centuries, said Yogi.



Hailing PM Modi's vision for women, CM Yogi said, "Before 2017, women comprised 14 per cent of the workforce. This has no increased to 33 per cent. In order to ensure that girls are not considered as a burden, we started Kanya Sumangala Yojana, in which the amount was increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs. 25,000>"

