New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri and chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if the former wants to marry again then he can but only before the Lok Sabha elections because UCC will be implemented post elections.

He said, “I am giving an advice to Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. If he wants to marry again then it is okay if he does it before the elections because UCC will be implemented after the elections. Then action will be taken against whoever violates the law.”

मौलाना बदरूद्दीन अजमल को मैं एक सलाह दे रहा हूँ। अगर उनको एक और शादी करनी है तो चुनाव के पहले कर लें क्योंकि चुनाव के बाद UCC लागू होगा। तब जो क़ानून का उल्लंघन करेगा उसके ऊपर कार्रवाही होगी। pic.twitter.com/SberenDXI7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa)

Speaking in Udalguri on Saturday, the Assam Chief Minister said, "After the elections, the UCC will be implemented and he will be arrested if he marries again as multiple marriages for all will be declared illegal."

Sarma further said that "if he gets the invitation, he will also attend the wedding ceremony since it is not illegal till now."

He added, “As far as I know, he (Ajmal) has one wife, today he can marry two or three women but after the elections we will stop polygamy. All the preparation is done.”

He further said, “If you get married now, do it within a few days, call us too because it is still legal. But after elections, it will be illegal. I will not stop anyone but the law can stop. The law will take its action if an act that is obstructed by the law is done.”

Meanwhile, Ajmal recently stated that the "BJP was trying to provoke the Muslims and if he wanted to marry again nobody could stop him as his religion allowed him to do so. "

Earlier, Sarma said that Assam will be the third state after Uttarakhand and Gujarat to introduce the Bill on the UCC which will exempt the tribal communities from its ambit.

What Is UCC?

The Uniform Civil Code is aimed at replacing personal laws based on religions, customs, and traditions with one common law for everyone. It shall be applicable to all uniformly, covering areas like marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption and succession of the property.

