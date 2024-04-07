×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

'Till Ram Mandir's Visit...': Gourav Vallabh Speaks About His Ultimatum, Says Congress Run by PAs

Gourav Vallabh resigned from the Congress last week asserting that he cannot speak against the Sanatan Dharma anymore. Later in the day, he joined the BJP.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Gourav Vallabh, Jairam Ramesh
Gourav Vallabh, Jairam Ramesh | Image: ANI, PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party after dumping the Congress, Gourav Vallabh said that he had protested about Congress' decision to not attend the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Gourav Vallabh on Sunday, April 7, said that he told the Congress party that he would not be representing it in the television debates, the day it declined Ram Mandir's invitation. Vallabh alleged that the Congress party is currently being run by PAs, who have never contest for the post of class representative. 

“When I resigned from Congress, since then I have been saying that I went to all the senior members of the party that we cannot remain silent on the opposition of 'Sanatana Dharma' and since the day Congress decided not to attend the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple, I decided that I will not represent Congress on TV anymore,” said Gaurav Vallabh while speaking to ANI. 

Advertisement

On the issue of Congress attacking businessman Gautam Adani, Vallabh said that he did hold press conferences against Adani, but stopped criticising him after SEBI's clean chit. “I told all the senior leaders that we need to stop criticising the wealth creators of the country...Adani and Ambani have been criticised day and night by Congress. I did a press conference against Adani but when SEBI gave Adani a clean chit, I stopped giving statements about them. I told Congress leaders that when SEBI has given a clean chit to Adani, we should stop criticising them now.” said Vallabh. 

"When I was asked by Congress to do a press conference on the Budget, I clearly told them that I would not do it until Congress leaders visit the Ram Temple..." said Vallabh. 

Advertisement

 

Congress Being Run by PAs, Alleges Gourav Vallabh 

Now, a BJP leader, Gourav Vallabh alleged that the Congress party is being run by PAs of former union ministers who have no idea about the ground reality. 

Advertisement

“The manifesto of Congress party is being prepared by the same person for the last 30 years, if his ideas had strength then the Congress would not come to 42 to 52 (seats). When I was studying in college, he used to defend the party on TV as a spokesperson. Even today he is the in-charge of Communications. He is a PA. Today, Congress is being run by PAs of former Union Ministers who have never contested the election of a class monitor,” said Gourav Vallabh in an apparent reference to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. 

Gourav Vallabh resigned from the Congress last week asserting that he cannot speak against the Sanatan Dharma anymore. Later in the day, he joined the BJP

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

2 minutes ago
NSE

Market outlook

6 minutes ago
Scam Alert: Fake Message Goes Viral

Fake Message Alert

10 minutes ago
Uttar Pradesh Mandates Display of Teachers' Photographs in Public Schools to Curb Absenteeism

UP teacher absenteeism

13 minutes ago
Pushpa

Pushpa: The Rule Update

15 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

OTT Movies This Week

17 minutes ago
Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 2024

Takeaways from Japan GP

20 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs With Musical Talent

Signs With Musical Talent

23 minutes ago
PM Modi in Nawada

PM Modi in Bihar

23 minutes ago
Roman Reigns, The Rock and Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Night 1 Resu

33 minutes ago
Gangu Ramsay

Gangu Ramsay Dies Aged 83

33 minutes ago
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024

Gujarat Police Vacancy

34 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Miami boss on Messi

35 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh, Jairam Ramesh

Congress Run by PAs

40 minutes ago
WWE

WM Night 1 in Pictures

41 minutes ago
WWE

WWE WM Night 1 Results

42 minutes ago
China flag

China's tech re-lending

44 minutes ago
NTPC power projects inauguration

NTPC coal target

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Be Careful In Publishing ads Disguised As News Item, EC Warns Newspapers

    India News7 hours ago

  2. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News14 hours ago

  3. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World15 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Delhi: Schoolmates Thrash Class 8 Student, Force Stick Into Genitals

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo