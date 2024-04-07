Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party after dumping the Congress, Gourav Vallabh said that he had protested about Congress' decision to not attend the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Gourav Vallabh on Sunday, April 7, said that he told the Congress party that he would not be representing it in the television debates, the day it declined Ram Mandir's invitation. Vallabh alleged that the Congress party is currently being run by PAs, who have never contest for the post of class representative.

“When I resigned from Congress, since then I have been saying that I went to all the senior members of the party that we cannot remain silent on the opposition of 'Sanatana Dharma' and since the day Congress decided not to attend the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple, I decided that I will not represent Congress on TV anymore,” said Gaurav Vallabh while speaking to ANI.

Advertisement

On the issue of Congress attacking businessman Gautam Adani, Vallabh said that he did hold press conferences against Adani, but stopped criticising him after SEBI's clean chit. “I told all the senior leaders that we need to stop criticising the wealth creators of the country...Adani and Ambani have been criticised day and night by Congress. I did a press conference against Adani but when SEBI gave Adani a clean chit, I stopped giving statements about them. I told Congress leaders that when SEBI has given a clean chit to Adani, we should stop criticising them now.” said Vallabh.

"When I was asked by Congress to do a press conference on the Budget, I clearly told them that I would not do it until Congress leaders visit the Ram Temple..." said Vallabh.

Advertisement

#WATCH | BJP leader Gouarab Vallabh, says "When I resigned from Congress, since then I have been saying that I went to all the senior members of the party that we cannot remain silent on the opposition of 'Sanatana Dharma' and since the day Congress decided not to attend the Pran… pic.twitter.com/mAXEbK4bXf — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

Congress Being Run by PAs, Alleges Gourav Vallabh

Now, a BJP leader, Gourav Vallabh alleged that the Congress party is being run by PAs of former union ministers who have no idea about the ground reality.

Advertisement

“The manifesto of Congress party is being prepared by the same person for the last 30 years, if his ideas had strength then the Congress would not come to 42 to 52 (seats). When I was studying in college, he used to defend the party on TV as a spokesperson. Even today he is the in-charge of Communications. He is a PA. Today, Congress is being run by PAs of former Union Ministers who have never contested the election of a class monitor,” said Gourav Vallabh in an apparent reference to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Gourav Vallabh resigned from the Congress last week asserting that he cannot speak against the Sanatan Dharma anymore. Later in the day, he joined the BJP.

Advertisement