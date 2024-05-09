In the letter, Chautala has mentioned that his party did not back BJP government and was open to supporting any political party to form the government. | Image:PTI

Chandigarh: Jannayak Janta Party leader and former Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has written to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, seeking a floor test for the present state government to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

In the letter, Chautala has mentioned that his party did not back BJP government and was open to supporting any political party to form the government. Additionally, he urged the Governor to impose President's Rule in the state if the government fails to prove its majority on the floor.

"Given the developments and the clear stance of the party, i.e., JJP, which does not extend its support to the present government and is open to backing any other political party for government formation, it is evident that the incumbent government no longer commands a majority in the legislative assembly," the letter reads. This comes after three Independents opted out from backing the BJP government led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

3 Independents Withdrew Support to BJP govt

In a video message, Dushyant Chautala said, "...The government that was formed two months back is now in the minority because two of the MLAs who supported them - one from the BJP and the other an Independent MLA - have resigned. Three Independent MLAs who were supporting them have withdrawn their support and have written to the Governor. JJP has clearly said that if a No Confidence Motion is brought against this Government, we will support the Motion. We have also written to the Governor about it…”

“Now, Congress has to take this step (seeking a Floor Test)...The Governor has the power to order a Floor Test to see if the Government has the strength and if it doesn't have the majority immediately implement President's Rule in the state," he further said.

The Saini-led government suffered a jolt on May 7 after the sudden move by three Independent MLAs, pushing the government into a minority. The three MLAs are Randhir Golan from Pundri, Dharmpal Gonder from Nilokheri and Sombir Singh Sangwan from Charkhi Dadri. All of them decided to extend support to Congress.

Minority Govt Has No Moral Right: Deepender Singh Hooda

While responding to the latest political crisis brewing in the state, Congress candidate from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday said that the withdrawal by the three Independents have pushed the govt into minority and that the Saini-led BJP government should resign immediately.

Hooda said, "The way 3 independent MLAs have withdrawn their support and supported Congress in Haryana, the government here has come into the minority. A minority government has no moral right. This government should resign immediately. If it does not resign, then the Governor should take cognizance of the matter and impose President's rule in Haryana and conduct elections..."

Haryana Assembly: How Numbers Stack Up

The 90-member Haryana assembly currently has an effective strength of 88 members, with Karnal and Rania assembly seats being vacant. The majority mark in the House is 45. Out of the 88 seats, BJP rules over 40, Congress on 30 seats and JJP on 10. The Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party have one member each. There are six Independents. Earlier in March, all six Independent MLAs had extended their support to the BJP government in the state. After the three Independent MLAs withdrew their support to the BJP govt in the state, the NDA tally now stands at 43.

The new government in the state was formed in March after the BJP snapped its ties with the Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Subsequently, Saini assumed the charge as the chief minister following Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation. Saini was given a ticket from the Karnal parliamentary seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. The political developments in the state unfold amid the ongoing election season with the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held on May 13 and state assembly elections in October.

