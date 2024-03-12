Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as the new Haryana CM | Image:ANI

Haryana Politics: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as the Haryana Chief Minister on Tuesday, March 12. Khattar's resignations comes amid speculation of a possible rift between BJP and JJP. The ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) have worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

Nayab Singh To Take Oath Shortly

Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini leaves for Raj Bhawan to take oath as the CM of Haryana.

JJP To Hold Nav Sankalp Rally Tomorrow

After JJP's meeting under the leadership of Dushyant Chautala, the party has decided to hold a rally in Hisar tomorrow. “All issues were discussed in today's meeting. It has been decided that 'Nav Sankalp' rally will be organized in Hisar tomorrow and whatever things have been decided by the party will be informed there,” said JJP Haryana President Nishan Singh.

BJP-JJP Alliance Was A Thugbandhan: Hooda

"They have accepted their defeat morally. People have decided to form the Congress government...This (BJP-JJP alliance) was a 'thugbandhan'." Elections should be conducted under the President's Rule," said former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

BJP MP Nayab Saini Meets Governor, Stakes Claim To Form Government

BJP MP Nayab Saini met Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya and stakeed claim to form the government in the state.





Who is Nayab Saini?

Nayab Saini is the sitting BJP MP from Kurukshetra and hails from the OBC community. In October last year, Saini was elevated as the Haryana unit BJP chief. Rising through the ranks, Saini was elected as the Narayangarh MLA in 2014. He has also served as a minister in the state cabinet.

Appointment of Nayab Saini serves two purposes- firstly, the BJP may secure the Saini votes which accounts for around 8 per cent of Haryana population, secondly, Saini is a very close confidante of Khattar.

Nayab Saini To be New Haryana CM: BJP MLA

“Nayab Singh Saini to be next CM of Haryana. All people are now going to meet the Governor,” said Haryana BJP MLA Krishan Lal Middha.

BJP MLA Subhash Sudha also confirmed that Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini has been chosen unanimously as leader of party's legislature group.

BJP Observers Arrive in Chandigarh

Union Minister Arjun Munda and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh arrive at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Khattar's Resignation

“All that is happening in Haryana is because the public has decided to bring change. The public was upset with the present government in the state. We are keeping a close eye on the developments,” said Congress MP Deepender Hooda after ML Khattar resigned.

Manohar Lal Khattar Will Return As CM: BJP MLA

Haryana BJP MLA Krishan Lal Middha said that when the oath ceremony takes place, Maohar Lal Khattar will return as the Chief Minister of Haryana.

"I think when the oath ceremony takes place today, Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as CM again. I don't want to comment on why this alliance (with JJP) broke. This is the decision of the party high command. Observers are coming and if they ask us, our support is with Manohar Lal Khattar and he will take oath as CM for the third time and then later after the assembly elections, he will take oath for the fourth time," said BJP MLA Krishan Lal Middha.

How Numbers Stack Up in Haryana Assembly

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each.

Manohar Lal Khattar To Contest Lok Sabha Polls: Sources

Manohar Lal Khattar may be fielded from Karnal in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said sources, if he is not sworned in as the CM again. However, speculations are rife that Khattar may return as the CM of Haryana, without JJP's support.

Congress Calls Meeting of MLAs

Haryana Congress has called the meeting of its MLAs amid the ongoing political crisis.

Manohar Lal Khattar Steps Down

Manohar Lal Khattar has resigned as the chief minister of Haryana. Manohar Lal Khattar resigned along with his cabinet on Tuesday, March 12. Khattar handed over the resignation to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

Arjun Munda Heads to Chandigarh, Dushyant Chautala Calls Meeting of MLAs

BJP Observers Union Minister Arjun Munda and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh are heading to Haryana and are expected to hold a meeting with the BJP leaders of the state, while the Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the day.

Haryana Politcal Crisis Explained

(This is a developing story)