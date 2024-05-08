Advertisement

New Delhi: Political crisis seems to deepening in Haryana after 3 independent MLAs withdrew support from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government. While on one side CM Saini claimed that BJP dispensation had no troubles and is working strongly, party's former ally Dushyant Chautala has offered support to the Congress to topple the state government.

Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Singh Gollen and Dharampal Gonder withdrew support to the BJP government in Haryana on Tuesday, and announced that they would back the Congress. This has reduced the BJP government to a minority in the state Assembly.

Saini was sworn-in as the new chief minster of Haryana on March 12, 2024 hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet ministers resigned from their posts. While Khattar government had the support of Jannayak Janata Party, the new government was formed with the support of independent MLAs. Infact, Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala also took oath along with CM Saini as his council's minister.

BJP leaders congratulating Nayab Singh Saini after he was elected as legislative party leader and was sworn-in as the new CM of Haryana in March this year. (Image: Republic)





No Troubles For BJP: CM Saini Downplays Crisis

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, blaming the Congress for political crisi in the state, said that the government has no troubles and is working strongly. "The government is not in any trouble, it is working strongly," Saini told reporters at Sirsa when asked to comment on the withdrawal of support. He was in Sirsa to campaign for Ashok Tanwar, the Lok Sabha poll candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

"The Congress knows that it cannot fulfil the aspirations of people and misleads them. It tries to create a state of confusion that the (state) government is in minority," he asserted.

" The whole country has seen the history of the Congress, when they were short of majority in Lok Sabha or in a state they would fulfill some people's wishes. Some people may have problems, but the state government has no problems and the people of the state will not let the Congress party fulfil its wishes. They rely on corruption while we rely on development," said the Chief Minister, as quoted by ANI.

#WATCH | Sirsa: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says, "... Whenever their (Congress) government had faced any problem in Lok Sabha, they started fulfilling wishes of particular groups... The government (BJP) is working at its full strength. The people will not fulfil the wishes of… pic.twitter.com/JyVeeQb2wq — ANI (@ANI)

Dushyant Chautala's Open Offer to Congress

Former Deputy CM in Manohar Lal Khattar's government, Dushyant Chautala, asserted that he would support the Congress party if it is willing to bring down the BJP government in the state. He said that if Leader of Opposition B S Hooda takes steps to bring down the Nayab Saini government, his party would support the move. If a no-confidence motion is brought against the Saini government, Chautala said they will vote against the government.

"I want to tell Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda that going by the present numbers in the Assembly, if a step is taken that this government is brought down during (Lok Sabha) elections, then we will fully consider to support them in this from outside," said Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday during a press conference.

Chautala Hell Bent to Bring Down BJP Government

He said that the party will issue a whip to its MLAs to vote against the BJP-led Haryana government. "I want to say on record that if a floor test is held, our MLAs will vote to bring down the government. JJP will issue a whip and vote against it," he said. He said his party MLAs are bound by the whip and if anyone wants to extend support to anyone else they will have to resign first. Now, Congress has to think whether they will take a step to bring down the BJP government," he added.

He also asked for Chief Minister's resignation, asserting that the government has lost majority and Saini must resign on moral grounds."We demand that on moral grounds, the CM should either prove majority or submit his resignation," he said.



Ruling out any possibility of supporting the BJP after its alliance ended, Chautala said, "I have made it quite clear that the JJP will not go with the BJP now".

On the other side, the Haryana unit of Congress said that it will write to the governor stating that the Saini government is in minority after the three Independent MLAs withdrew support to it and that it should be dismissed, reported PTI.

The Congress said that it would ask the Governor to impose President's rule in the state and announce fresh assembly polls. As far as forming of new government in Haryana is concerned, the Congress party has not yet decided upon its next move. polls are due----

How Numbers Stack Up in Haryana Assembly

Haryana state assembly has an effective strength of 88 with Karnal and Rania assembly seats being vacant. In the present House, the BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10 in the House. INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party has one member. Independents are six. The current BJP government, which has the support of two other Independent legislators, is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House.

In the 2019 assembly elections, JJP had won 10 seats while the BJP had bagged 40 seats. They had formed a coalition government in Haryana. However, the BJP snapped ties with the JJP two months ago and Saini took over the state government. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each. The BJP has the support of 2 independent MLAs.

BJP Confident of Majority

The way sitting CM Nayab Singh Saini dismissed the questions of BJP government being is trouble indicates that it is confident of majority if asked to prove on floor of the House.

Similar confidence was exuded by former Chief Minister Manhora Lal Khattar. While speaking to reporters, Khattar claimed that leaders of the Congress and the JJP were in touch with the BJP.

"This political battle will go long, many people are in touch with us, be it from Congress or JJP. They should take care of their home first... We will make sure that in the next election (of state assembly), we get a full majority so that such situations don't arise," the former Haryana CM said.

