Chandigarh: Haryana's newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has asked the Governor to convene an assembly session on Wednesday to prove majority on the floor of the house. Nayab Saini claimed that he has support of 48 MLAs.

Nayab Saini said that he has presented a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. "We gave a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the governor,” said Saini. "We have urged the governor to convene the assembly session tomorrow when we will prove our majority on the floor of the House," Saini told reporters after holding a meeting of his cabinet post the swearing-in ceremony.

Saini said that in the cabinet meeting, a resolution was adopted to thank the works done by the outgoing Khattar cabinet. "During the past nine-and-a-half years, he (Khattar) gave new direction to Haryana, presented example of good governance. 'Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek' was not a mere slogan, but equitable development was carried out. We have worked without discrimination in the spirit of Antyodaya," Saini said.

Saini In, Khattar Out

Haryana BJP President Nayab Singh Saini took oath as chief minister on Tuesday, March 12, hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers. Khattar resigned after the BJP’s central observers team including Union Minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura CM Biplab Deb arrived in the state.

In the evening, Nayab Singh took oath along with 5 MLAs- four from the BJP and one independent.

How Numbers Stack Up in Haryana Assembly?

In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 members, and it also enjoys support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda. The JJP has 10 MLAs in the House.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal has one.