Updated January 30th, 2024 at 08:46 IST

Hijab Ban To Reach Rajasthan Soon? What Happened When BJP MLA Visited Government School

Several school girls jammed the road outside the Subhash Chowk police station and raised slogans against the BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

Apoorva Shukla
Hijab
Representative | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jaipur: After Karnataka, the hijab controversy has gained attention in India’s western state of Rajasthan after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Balmukund Acharya’s visit to a school in Jaipur. While the students of the school gheraoed police station and staged a protest, the BJP MLA said that he was just inquiring about the directed dress code within the school premises. 

BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal constituency, Bal Mukund Acharya, visited the government school in the Walled City's Gangapol area during the school’s annual day celebrations. Following his visit, students launched a massive stir outside the Subhash Chowk police station demanding action against BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya for objecting to the girls wearing hijab during a school event.

Girl students demand apology from BJP MLA 

Several school girls jammed the road outside the Subhash Chowk police station and raised slogans against the BJP legislator, demanding an apology from the MLA. The students also demanded an FIR to be registered against the BJP MLA. 

“The MLA had come to our school to attend the annual function. We welcomed him. We were told that hijab is not allowed. He asked how the girls can breathe while wearing hijabs. He should apologise," the protesting girls told reporters.

BJP MLA Acharya defends stance 

As the controversy erupted, BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya said that he was inquiring about the dress code rules in the school from the school premises, as he urged the Rajasthan CM for stricter dress code rules in schools. 

"This (protest) has been done by a few people who are doing politics. I spoke with the girls and had a good interaction with them. We spoke about PM Modi's schemes and their studies...The truth is that the dress code is not practised there on occasions like Republic Day, Basant Utsav, annual functions or Independence Day...Why are students coming in burqa and hijab?,” said the BJP MLA.  

“What is this new rule and regulation? There is a separate Madrasa for that. I have only requested the school administration to speak with the students and make them understand. I would urge the CM that a dress code be implemented in all schools and the students come only in their school uniforms,” he added.

 

 

(With Agency Inputs) 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 08:43 IST

