Himachal Crisis LIVE: Vikramaditya Speaks to Priyanka Gandhi, Voices Discontent with CM Sukhu
Speculations are rife that Vikramaditya Singh may announce a separate party- Virbhadra Congress.
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Vikramaditya Singh with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | Image:@VikramadityasinghINC-FB
Himachal Political Crisis: Former minister in the Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government, Vikramaditya Singh, reportedly spoke to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal last night. Vikramaditya not only discussed the ongoing situation in Himachal politics and complained about CM Sukhu.
This comes amid the ongoing speculation that Vikramaditya Singh may announce a separate party- Virbhadra Congress.
Published March 4th, 2024 at 08:25 IST
