Himachal Political Crisis: Former minister in the Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government, Vikramaditya Singh, reportedly spoke to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal last night. Vikramaditya not only discussed the ongoing situation in Himachal politics and complained about CM Sukhu.

This comes amid the ongoing speculation that Vikramaditya Singh may announce a separate party- Virbhadra Congress.

