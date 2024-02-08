How are you any different?: Owaisi attacks Kejriwal after AAP's Sundar Kand Paath move

Advertisement

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on January 16, attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for announcing Sundar Kand Paath in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Delhi.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Sunder Kand will be recited in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. He further said that Sunder Kand Path and Hanuman Chalisa would soon be organized at around 2,600 places. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal also participated in the paath with his wife in New Delhi.

Reacting to the announcement, Owaisi drew comparisons between the AAP and BJP questioning how the Arvind Kejriwal-party is different than the saffron party.

"When I saw that the Delhi CM and his government have decided that there will be Sunderkand Path and Hanuman Chalisa recitation every Tuesday, I asked how are you different from the BJP? There is no difference between BJP-RSS and AAP," Owaisi said while speaking to ANI.

Owaisi went on to underscore the "hypocrisy" of AAP adding that the AAP is following the path of Narendra Modi. "Look at their hypocrisy. Some say that they will go to the Saryu river, some say that this Path will be included in educational centres and in hospitals...You are walking the path of Narendra Modi," he said.