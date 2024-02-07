Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 01:38 IST

How Black Money Was Responsible For 30% Inflation In Indira Gandhi's Tenure That PM Modi Referred

In 1974, the stringent measures taken by Indira to curb inflation came under heavy criticism as her government failed to curb smuggling or recover black money.

Digital Desk
India has seen the worst inflation under Congress' rule, PM Modi
India has seen the worst inflation under Congress' rule, PM Modi | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In his fiery speech in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took on the Opposition head on when it came to the contentious topic of inflation. As the INDI bloc leaders have cornered the NDA government time and again over inflation, PM Modi said that despite two wars and an unprecedented pandemic, the inflation has been kept under check. He said that during Congress' inflation has been always synonymous with double-digit inflation. Highlighting two of Jawaharlal Nehru's speeches from Red Fort, ten years apart, PM Modi pointed out how India's first Prime Minister couldn't get rid of inflation even after more than a decade.

PM Modi Tears Apart Indira Gandhi Over Double-Digit Inflation - What Did PM Modi Say?

Pointing out at In 1974, when the rate of inflation was 30%, then PM Indira Gandhi said, "If you don't have land, boil veggies in your own pot." Highlighting Congress' insensitivity over price rise, PM Modi said., "Two songs on inflation were superhits in our country - 'Mehngai Mar Gayi' and 'Mehngai Dayain Khaye Jaat Hai'. Both of these songs came during Congress' governance. Inflation was in double digits during UPA's tenure, it can't be denied. What was their government's logic? Insensitivity. They said - you can have expensive ice creams but why do you cry about inflation?...Whenever Congress came to power, it strengthened inflation."


How Bad Was The Inflation Back In 1974?

A year before India plunged into anarchy due to the Emergency Period, the country's economy had already hit rock-bottom with the inflation rate hovering between 20% to 30% from 1972 to 1974. However according to media reports published in 1974, the stringent measures taken by Indira to curb inflation came under heavy criticism as her government failed to curb smuggling or recover black money. According to many economists back then, India's unaccounted and untaxed income stood at a whopping $5 billion.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 01:38 IST

