Updated February 8th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

'I Thank Kharge Ji for Applying ‘Kaala Tika’: PM Modi Takes Swipe at Congress Over 'Black Paper'

Referring black paper to kaala tika, PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha,” I thank Kharge ji for applying ‘kaala tika’"

Digital Desk
PM Modi in RS
PM Modi was addressing during the farewell of retiring members of the Rajya Sabha | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: While bidding farewell to the retiring MPs on February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over bringing black paper.

Referring black paper to ‘kaala tika’, PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha,” I thank Kharge ji for applying ‘kaala tika’. Kaala tika is important to prevent good work from being jinxed.”

The PM, who was addressing during the farewell of retiring members of the Rajya Sabha, further extended his wishes to the retiring MPs.

PM Modi's remarks come after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled ‘Black Paper’ on Thursday, in response to BJP-led central government's announcement of ‘White Paper’. Kharge said that the black paper highlights the ‘failures of the Modi government in the last 10 years’. 

Kharge alleged step-motherly treatment by the central government to the Opposition ruled states in disbursal of funds. 

 

 

 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

