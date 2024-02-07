Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

'INDI Alliance Infected With Serious Disease, Nitish Cremated It,' says Congress Neta

Senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday, January 29, indicated that there is no future of the INDI alliance.

Apoorva Shukla
INDI alliance
INDI alliance | Image:PTI/ Representative
New Delhi: A day after Nitish Kumar dumped Mahagathbandhan and returned to BJP-led NDA, Congress leader Acharya Pramod said that Nitish Kumar has cremated the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) alliance, adding that it has infected with disease since its formation. 

Senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday, January 29, indicated that there is no future of the INDI alliance. Acharya Pramod also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. 

"INDIA alliance, since its inception, has been infected with serious diseases. Then it went into the ICU. After which, it was put on a ventilator. Yesterday, Nitish Kumar cremated it. Now what will happen to the INDIA alliance?" said Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam. 

Nitish Kumar is credited for stitching the Opposition parties together under the rainbow coalition-INDI alliance. However, Nitish Kumar returned to BJP-led NDA on January 28, as he took oath as the Bihar CM for the 9th time after resigning from the post earlier this day. Nitish's exit is expected to impact the INDI alliance heavily. 

Acharya Pramod Krishnam also attacked the decision of Congress party of carrying on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being led by Rahul Gandhi. “Congress party has some very great and intelligent leaders. While on one hand, all political parties are gearing up for the 2024 elections, on the other hand, the whole Congress party is doing political tourism, they are travelling. Actually, we will figure out how to win the 2024 elections after 2024. It seems we are preparing ourselves for the 2029 elections. Had we been preparing for 2024, this would not have happened,” said Krishnam. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

