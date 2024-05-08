INDI Continues Politics Over Pulwama, IAF Convoy Attack

Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after former Punjab chief minsiter Charanjit Singh Channi's controversial remarks on the attack on Indian Air Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring made a similar statement on Tuesday, saying that "BJP can do anything during elections." He also raked up the Pulwama attack.

"Pulwama attack still remains a mystery, about which even the then Lieutenant Governor has raised questions. There is nothing new in this. BJP can do anything during elections," said Congress leader Amarinder Singh Warring.

Warring has been fielded by Congress from Ludhiana parliamentary constituency as its candidate.

#WATCH | Ludhiana: On Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi's statement over Poonch attack, Punjab Congress President and party candidate from Ludhiana, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring says, " Pulwama attack is still a big mystery and story...I'm not talking about Poonch attack but… pic.twitter.com/kTHAdyyPJL — ANI (@ANI)

What Charanjit Singh Channi Said?

Earlier, former Punjab CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi had alleged that the terrorist attach on the IAF convoy was "stuntbaazi" to make the BJP win." "This is stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks; there is no truth in them," Channi said while speaking to reporters in Punjab.

Channi's comments has attracted sharp response from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Senior leader Ravishankar Prasad said, “What can we say if they are making such statements on national security? Are they speaking in favour of the terrorists? After Uri and Balakote, Rahul Gandhi asked for proof. They said that we do politics on martyrdom. The same is happening now."

"These people make agreements with terrorists. They take no action against PFI because they want a vote bank. Those who have done this will be finished but martyrdom should not be mocked,” he added.

All About Poonch Attack

IAF vehicles moving towards Sanai Top in Poonch's Surankote area were attacked on Saturday evening in which five personnel were injured. They were promptly transported to the Command Hospital in Udhampur where one of the soldiers succumbed to the injuries during treatment. One of the trucks in the IAF convoy bore the maximum brunt of the attack with over 20 bullets hitting its windscreen and side.

Massive manhunt has been launched to track down the terrorists who are believed to have fled in the nearby forests after the attack and till now the security forces have gunned down three terrorists.

Sources exclusive to Republic said that terrorists used US made M4 rifles and AK47 to attack the Indian Air Force convoy. Chinese made bullets were also used in the attack, said sources. Sources told Republic that 200 rounds of bullets were fired on the jawans in a span of 15 minutes.