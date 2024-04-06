'India's Favorite Party': What PM Modi Said on BJP's Foundation Day

Advertisement

New Delhi: Wishing the Bharatiya Janata Party workers on the occasion of party's 44th foundation day, Prime Minister referred to the BJP as India's most favourite party. PM Modi expressed confidence that people will elect the BJP for another term at the Centre, allowing it to build on the "ground covered in the last decade".

PM Modi asserted the BJP has freed India from the culture of corruption, cronyism, casteism, communalism and vote bank politics, which was the "hallmark" of those who ruled the nation for the longest time.

“I can say with full confidence that the BJP is the most favourite party of the country, which is engaged in serving the people with the mantra of ‘Nation First’,” said PM Modi in a post on X. The Prime Minister said that the youth of India see BJP as one which can fulfil their aspirations and provide leadership to India in the 21st century.

“India is all set to elect a new Lok Sabha. I am confident that the people are going to bless us with another term so that we can build on the ground covered in the last decade. I also convey my best wishes to all our BJP and NDA Karyakartas as they are working among people and elaborating on our agenda,” he said.

A Look Back At BJP's Journey

The BJP was founded in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a party which has merged with other opposition parties to form the Janata Party to take on the Congress in the post-Emergency 1977 polls. It won only two Lok Sabha seats in the first national election it fought in 1984.

However, it rose rapidly later under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, coming to power in the 90s as the head of a coalition, before PM Modi led the party to its maiden majority in 2014 and then to a bigger mandate in 2019.

Most political experts have tipped the BJP as the favourite to retain power for a third term in the seven-phase polls starting from April 19.