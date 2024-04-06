×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

'India's Favorite Party': What PM Modi Said on BJP's Foundation Day

BJP was founded in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a party which has merged with other opposition parties to form the Janata Party

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi and JP Nadda
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और बीजेपी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Wishing the Bharatiya Janata Party workers on the occasion of party's 44th foundation day, Prime Minister referred to the BJP as India's most favourite party. PM Modi expressed confidence that people will elect the BJP for another term at the Centre, allowing it to build on the "ground covered in the last decade".

PM Modi asserted the BJP has freed India from the culture of corruption, cronyism, casteism, communalism and vote bank politics, which was the "hallmark" of those who ruled the nation for the longest time.

Advertisement

“I can say with full confidence that the BJP is the most favourite party of the country, which is engaged in serving the people with the mantra of ‘Nation First’,” said PM Modi in a post on X. The Prime Minister said that the youth of India see BJP as one which can fulfil their aspirations and provide leadership to India in the 21st century.

“India is all set to elect a new Lok Sabha. I am confident that the people are going to bless us with another term so that we can build on the ground covered in the last decade. I also convey my best wishes to all our BJP and NDA Karyakartas as they are working among people and elaborating on our agenda,” he said. 

Advertisement

A Look Back At BJP's Journey 

The BJP was founded in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a party which has merged with other opposition parties to form the Janata Party to take on the Congress in the post-Emergency 1977 polls. It won only two Lok Sabha seats in the first national election it fought in 1984.

Advertisement

However, it rose rapidly later under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, coming to power in the 90s as the head of a coalition, before PM Modi led the party to its maiden majority in 2014 and then to a bigger mandate in 2019.

Most political experts have tipped the BJP as the favourite to retain power for a third term in the seven-phase polls starting from April 19. 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Congress LS Manifesto

a few seconds ago
manish sisodia

Manish's Custody Extended

a few seconds ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

NIA Team Attacked

a minute ago
Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben

Nupur-Stebin's Date Night

2 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress Candidates list

2 minutes ago
Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday asked the ED to reveal the action taken against BJP leaders in connection with alleged money laundering cases

Atishi Questions ED

4 minutes ago
Narendra Modi Rally

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

6 minutes ago
CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey on MS Dhoni Batting Order

Hussey on MS Dhoni

7 minutes ago
Elvish Yadav

Chargesheet Against Elvis

9 minutes ago
A Guide To Valid Documents For Casting Your Vote In India

Document For Casting Vote

14 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj On Nepotism

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

SRH fans roar for MSD

21 minutes ago
the Power of Artificial Intelligence

AI Used to Disrupt Polls?

22 minutes ago
israel

Iran Warns US

22 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir On Hollywood Debut

25 minutes ago
Michael Hussey and Rohit Sharma

Hussey dig at Rohit?

27 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

28 minutes ago
Nissan Motor shares

Nissan tax incentive

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sec 144 in Noida, Greater Noida Till Apr 26: Here's What's Allowed

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India News19 hours ago

  4. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News20 hours ago

  5. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo