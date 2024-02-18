English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

'Is There A Bigger Lie': Navjot Sidhu Questions Centre Over MSP Amid Farmers Protest

Farmers have been camping at the borders of Delhi for six days to put pressure on the Centre over their demands which include MSP guarantee among others

Apoorva Shukla
Channi was better Punjab CM than Bhagwant Mann: Congress' Sidhu slams AAP
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu | Image:PTI/File
Chandigarh: Amid speculations of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu jumping ships to the Bharatiya Janata Party, he questioned the central government on policies regarding farmers during a press conference on Sunday, February 18. 

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu spoke on the ongoing farmers' protest and claimed that there could be no bigger lie than ‘doubling the income of farmers'. Farmers have been camping at the borders of Delhi for six days with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre over their demands. 

“Farmer's MSP and income will be doubled, is there a bigger lie than this in the world?" said the former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu targeting the central government. In the press conference, Sidhu claimed that the government increases ₹40 and takes back ₹400.

“I want to tell you that whenever agricultural revolution has emerged in the country, it has emerged from Punjab-Haryana only,” said Sidhu extending support to the farmers. 

Farm Leaders are scheduled to hold a meeting with union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai later this evening. This will be the fourth round of talks between the farmers and the central government after the two sides met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15, but those talks remained inconclusive. 

Ahead of the crucial meeting, farm leaders have demanded an ordinance on Minimum Support Price (MSP). Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher demanded that the Centre should bring an ordinance on giving a legal guarantee to MSP, a key demand of protesting farmers

