Ranchi: Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will enter public life on Monday, March 4. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) party is gearing up for foundation day celebrations on Monday. Kalpana Soren will likely make the announcement today.

Ahead of the announcement, Kalpana Soren on Sunday sought blessings from her father-in-law and JMM supremo Shibu Soren and mother-in-law Roopi. She also met her husband.

"Today, before attending the foundation day programme of JMM in Giridih on my birthday, I took blessings of the creator of Jharkhand state and president of JMM respected Baba Dishom Guruji and mother. Also, met Hemant ji this morning," Kalpana posted on X.

आज अपने जन्मदिन और कल गिरिडीह में झामुमो के स्थापना दिवस कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने से पहले आज झारखण्ड राज्य के निर्माता और झामुमो के माननीय अध्यक्ष आदरणीय बाबा दिशोम गुरुजी और मां से आशीर्वाद लिया। आज ही सुबह हेमन्त जी से भी मुलाकात की।



मेरे पिता भारतीय सेना में थे। वह सेना से… pic.twitter.com/IBZmBVnXr9 — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) March 3, 2024

Kalpana Soren To Make Formal Announcement Today

She announced her decision to embark on public life journey citing the demands of the people of Jharkhand. She pledged to continue voicing Hemant Soren's thoughts and serving the people until his return.

Kalpana Soren will announce her plans during the foundation day celebration. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has decided to observe its 51st foundation day as 'Aakrosh Diwas' at Jhanda ground in Giridih.

Who is Kalpana Soren?

Kalpana Soren holds an MTech and MBA. She completed her schooling in Baripada, Odisha, and pursued her engineering and MBA degrees from institutions in Bhubaneswar.

Insiders suggest that Kalpana has been a constant adviser of Hemant Soren. Kalpana Soren hails from Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and is believed to be close to President Droupadi Murmu.

Kalpana and Hemant Soren got married in 2006. The 43-year-old Kalpana Soren holds an MBA and the couple has two sons. Kalpana is currently engaged in organic farming and runs a school.

Kalpana To Fight From Hemant's Seat: Sources

JMM executive president Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, subsequent to his resignation as chief minister.

Speculations were rife that Kalpana may take over as the Jharkhand CM, however, the decision was trumped by Sita Soren. Champai Soren finally took over as the new Jharkhand CM.

Sources suggest that with Hemant in jail, Kalpana may take up one of the constituencies of her husband, while it has been suggested that JMM may field Kalpana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

