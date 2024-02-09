English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

'Kis Muh Se Inkar Karun': Jayant Singh Ditches Alliance to Accept BJP's Offer In UP

Jayant Chaudhary has reportedly entered into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party- led NDA

Apoorva Shukla
RLD BJP Alliance Jayant Chaudhary NDA
RLD Supremo Jayant Singh | Image:File: Facebook/X
  • 2 min read
Jayant Joins BJP: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Opposition INDI alliance is set to face another shock as a crucial partner in Uttar Pradesh, Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), is all set to walk out of the rainbow coalition and join the Bharatiya Janata Party led NDA. This was confirmed after Jayant Singh responded swiftly to the question following Bharat Ratna announcement for his grandfather and India's former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. 

While addressing a press conference, Jayant Singh said how can he refuse. "Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko." (Is there anything left? How can I refuse today?)" said RLD supremo Jayant Singh after being asked about alliance with the BJP. 

The RLD chief thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the dream of his father Chaudhary Ajit Singh. “What previous governments could not do until today has been completed by PM Modi's vision. I would like to once again express my gratitude to PM Modi's government for encouraging people who aren't part of the mainstream. It is a big day and an emotional moment for me,” said Jayant Singh. 

Following the announcement of the Bharat Ratna awards, Jayant had reshared PM Modi's post on X (formerly Twitter) and said that decision has won hearts. “Dil Jeet Liya,” said Jayant Singh in his post. 

Jayant Singh Accepts BJP's Offer 

The seat- sharing arrangement would be simple between BJP and RLD in Uttar Pradesh, suggest sources. While the RLD will contest two Lok Sabha seats, Baghpat and Bijnor. The two parties may agree on one MLC and one Rajya Sabha seat as well. Official announcement is expected in two-three days, said sources. 

When asked about seats, Jayant said, “Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important. When I am congratulating and PM Modi has given a decision that proves he understands the basic sentiments and character of the nation.” 

 

 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

