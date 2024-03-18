Advertisement

Patna: As the centre issued notification on Citizenship Amendment Act, a Janata Dal United Leader said that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar would not allow implementation of CAA in the state. JDU leader's remarks come after Nitish Kumar joined the BJP-led NDA alliance, dumping the Opposition's rainbow coalition.

JDU leader Khalid Anwar on Sunday said that CAA will not be implemented in Bihar as promised by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier. He also warned the ones instilling fear on the name of CAA or NRC (National Register of Citizens).

Advertisement

"The CAA will not be implemented in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already made it clear that all 13 crore residents in the state are Biharis and there is no need for the CAA, NRC (National Register of Citizens) or NPR (National Population Register) here. As long as Nitish-ji remains in power, no one needs to worry about the CAA," Anwar told reporters at a press conference in Motihari, Bihar on Sunday.

Anwar recalled that Nitish Kumar-led government had passed a resolution in Bihar assembly that noether the NRC or NPR (National Population Register) would be implemented in the state. "I would like to reiterate that as long as Nitish Kumar is in power, no one from Bihar, irrespective of their religion, will be deprived of their citizenship. During the previous government, we passed a resolution in the Assembly that there is no need for NPR or NRC in Bihar and such laws will not be implemented here," Anwar said.

Advertisement

He also slammed the Opposition leaders for speaking against CAA. "Those instilling fear among people that their citizenship will be taken away are spreading falsehoods," he said.

Impact on NDA

JDU leader has shown clear deviation from the official line of the BJP-led NDA alliance, as the alliance partners had consensus on implementation of CAA, law which guarantees permanent residency to members of persecuted religious minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

His statement could ruffle feathers in the ruling NDA, as it pointed to a clear dissonance between CM Nitish and his coalition partners, especially the BJP, on implementing a crucial piece of legislation. However, the senior leadership of the Janata Dal United, including supremo Nitish Kumar is still to react on the same.

Advertisement



