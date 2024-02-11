Nitish Kumar-led coalition, RJD Leaders Engage in War of Words Ahead of Bihar Floor Test

The NDA is comfortably placed, having a combined strength of 128 MLAs in the 243-member state assembly. | Image: PTI

Patna: The newly-formed NDA government in Bihar will seek a trust vote in the state assembly on February 12. Last month, Nitish Kumar had crossed over 'Mahagathbandhan' to join NDA and took oath for a record ninth time as the Chief Minister of Bihar. The NDA is comfortably placed, having a combined strength of 128 MLAs in the 243-member state assembly. Ahead of the floor test, the leaders under NDA fold have asserted that the ruling coalition will win the trust vote.

Claiming that his party would win, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said the Congress doesn’t have any trust in its MLAs.

Neeraj Kumar said, "Congress doesn’t have any trust in its MLAs. Those who have said that ‘khela hobe’ should resign from the Bihar assembly if they fail in the floor test tomorrow."

Hitting out at Congress for sending its MLAs to Hyderabad ahead of the floor test, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said, "Congress took its MLAs to Hyderabad. RJD MLAs are at Tejashwi Yadav’s residence. JD(U) and BJP MLAs are free because we don’t have anything to worry about.”

A video has emerged wherein RJD MLAs were seen inside the house of former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Will win floor test with comfortable margin: BJP's Haribhushan Thakur

Commenting over the floor test, BJP leader Haribhushan Thakur, while maintaining confidence, said that the NDA will win the floor test with a comfortable margin.

Thakur said, “We will win the floor test with a comfortable margin. Nitish Kumar will remain our CM with two deputy CMs and this govt will complete its term... Jitan Ram Manjhi is with us.”

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar, while hitting out at RJD, alleged that their party (MLAs) are "fed up" with the dynastic and corrupt politics.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "They (RJD) are in fear. They know that their MLAs can leave them anytime as they (MLAs) are fed up with the dynastic and corrupt politics...The mentality of keeping MLAs as a forced labourer weakens the democracy... Those who made 'Bihari' a kind of 'abuse', people have started looking beyond them in this 21st century..."

This government is a guest of 24 hours: RJD leader Mritunjay tiwari

Whereas RJD leader Mritunjay tiwari claimed that the newly-formed government is a guest of 24 hours.

He said, "All our MLAs have decided to stay together. Everyone will stay together...This government is a guest of 24 hours.”

Khela toh ho gaya: RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras

Speaking on the floor test, RLJP president Pashupati Kumar Paras said these statements given by other parties are just to create confusion.

He said, "Khela toh ho gaya. Now no khela has been played. These statements are being given to confuse. Those people who have kept their MLAs locked up, are not giving food and drink, have switched off even their mobile phones, they are scared and are saying that they must have played.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Vijay Singh asserted that the people of Bihar are happy with the political developements.

He said, "For the first time, a government has shown direction to its people. Everyone is very happy with the developments.The Bharat Ratnas being conferred lately under the leadership of PM Modi is commendable. What Rahul Gandhi does for his political survival is his problem.”

