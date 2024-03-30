×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

'Can Take a Rickshaw': JDU Shares Lalu Yadav's Handwritten Letter, Says He Insulted Karpoori Thakur

Karpoori Thakur, popularly known as 'jannayak' (people's leader), served as CM from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Lalu Yadav in his jeep (left) and Karpoori Thakur (right)
Lalu Yadav in his jeep (left) and Karpoori Thakur (right) | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Patna: Janata Dal (United) has released an old handwritten letter of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav on Saturday, March 30, claiming that Lalu Prasad Yadav had once denied to lend his jeep to the socialist leader Karpoori Thakur. Calling the letter a "documentary evidence", JDU leader Neeraj Kumar dared the Rashtriya Janata Dal to refute the claim. 

The JDU shared a letter in which then deputy speaker of Bihar assembly Shivnandan Paswan can be seen making a request to Lalu Yadav to pick Karpoori Thakur, to which Lalu Yadav replied that there is no fuel in his jeep. The incident dates back to 1980s, while Karpoori Thakur was serving as the leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. 

Advertisement

Lalu Yadav also said that if he requires he can come by a rickshaw. Further, Lalu Yadav bluntly said that Karpoori Thakur has been a Chief Minister twice, by now he  should have bought a jeep or car of his own. 

Image: Janata Dal United 

 

Taking the attack on Lalu Yadav and RJD, Janata Dal leader Neeraj Kumar said, “This is documentary evidence of Lalu ji's social hatred towards the people's leader. Refute it if you have the courage! Insulting the Jannayak has been the political culture of Lalu Yadav.” 

Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur 

This comes as President Droupadi Murmu conferred conferred Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, to two-time former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, posthumously at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. The award was received by Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur 

"I on behalf of my family and the people of Bihar thank PM Modi for this," said Ram Nath Thakur on receiving Bharat Ratna conferred to his father.

Advertisement

 

 All About Karpoori Thakur

Karpoori Thakur, popularly known as 'jannayak' (people's leader), served as Bihar chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979. He was a key figure in the struggle against social discrimination and inequality.

Advertisement

A fountainhead of OBC politics in Bihar, Thakur was born on January 24, 1924, in one of the most backward sections of society- the Nai Samaj (barber community). His political journey was marked by his unwavering commitment to the marginalised sections of society.

Thakur's commitment to affirmative action gave representation and opportunities to the poor, oppressed, exploited and deprived sections of the country. His policies and reforms were pioneering in bringing about significant changes in the lives of many, especially in the fields of education, employment and farmer welfare.

Advertisement

His tenure as chief minister is best remembered for the implementation of the Mungeri Lal Commission recommendations, whereby quotas for backward classes were introduced in the state. He died on February 17, 1988.

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room

Women Footballers Accuse

a minute ago
A special cell of the Delhi Police reached Patiala House court with chargesheet in NewsClick case with to submit its 8,000-page chargesheet

NewsClick Probe Deepens

2 minutes ago
Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Live

3 minutes ago
Saina Nehwal

Nehwal Slams Congress

5 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

MI on Hardik Pandya

7 minutes ago
Grok

xAI's Grok 1.5

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal lashes out

8 minutes ago
AI chips

New export regulations

11 minutes ago
Mines

Govt issue notice

12 minutes ago
Rioters Vandalise KFC Outlet, Set It on Fire in Pakistan

KFC Outlet Vandalised

15 minutes ago
Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH's form threatens GT

17 minutes ago
petrol

What It Will Cost Now

19 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

20 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

20 minutes ago
Daniel Balaji

Daniel Balaji Dies At 48

25 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Is Harry Kane fit?

25 minutes ago
Discover Delicious Comfort Food at South Delhi's Hidden Gem

Discover Delicious Comfor

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 15 hours ago

  2. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. Power Failure: South Mumbai Plunge Into Darkness For Second Day in a Row

    India News15 hours ago

  4. BJP's LS Candidate Stages Road Blockade Over Detention of Party Workers

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Bride Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance With Radhika Merchant

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo