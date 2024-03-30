'Can Take a Rickshaw': JDU Shares Lalu Yadav's Handwritten Letter, Says He Insulted Karpoori Thakur

Advertisement

Patna: Janata Dal (United) has released an old handwritten letter of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav on Saturday, March 30, claiming that Lalu Prasad Yadav had once denied to lend his jeep to the socialist leader Karpoori Thakur. Calling the letter a "documentary evidence", JDU leader Neeraj Kumar dared the Rashtriya Janata Dal to refute the claim.

The JDU shared a letter in which then deputy speaker of Bihar assembly Shivnandan Paswan can be seen making a request to Lalu Yadav to pick Karpoori Thakur, to which Lalu Yadav replied that there is no fuel in his jeep. The incident dates back to 1980s, while Karpoori Thakur was serving as the leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Lalu Yadav also said that if he requires he can come by a rickshaw. Further, Lalu Yadav bluntly said that Karpoori Thakur has been a Chief Minister twice, by now he should have bought a jeep or car of his own.



Taking the attack on Lalu Yadav and RJD, Janata Dal leader Neeraj Kumar said, “This is documentary evidence of Lalu ji's social hatred towards the people's leader. Refute it if you have the courage! Insulting the Jannayak has been the political culture of Lalu Yadav.”

Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur

This comes as President Droupadi Murmu conferred conferred Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, to two-time former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, posthumously at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. The award was received by Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur

"I on behalf of my family and the people of Bihar thank PM Modi for this," said Ram Nath Thakur on receiving Bharat Ratna conferred to his father.

VIDEO | "I on behalf of my family and the people of Bihar thank PM Modi for this," says Ram Nath Thakur, son of former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, on receiving Bharat Ratna conferred to his father.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/JoaVGcsFtt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2024

All About Karpoori Thakur

Karpoori Thakur, popularly known as 'jannayak' (people's leader), served as Bihar chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979. He was a key figure in the struggle against social discrimination and inequality.

A fountainhead of OBC politics in Bihar, Thakur was born on January 24, 1924, in one of the most backward sections of society- the Nai Samaj (barber community). His political journey was marked by his unwavering commitment to the marginalised sections of society.

Thakur's commitment to affirmative action gave representation and opportunities to the poor, oppressed, exploited and deprived sections of the country. His policies and reforms were pioneering in bringing about significant changes in the lives of many, especially in the fields of education, employment and farmer welfare.

His tenure as chief minister is best remembered for the implementation of the Mungeri Lal Commission recommendations, whereby quotas for backward classes were introduced in the state. He died on February 17, 1988.