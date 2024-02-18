Advertisement

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has given the go-ahead for a caste-based survey in the state on the lines of neighbouring Bihar, reports said. The exercise will begin after the completion of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Before this, Bihar's JDU-RJD government had conducted the caste-based survey under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Chief Minister Champai Soren while indicating his government's plans of a caste-based survey posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “Jiski Jitni Sankhya Bhari, Uski Utni Hissedari (Bigger the population, bigger the share). Jharkhand is ready,” wrote Champai Soren.

The CM has directed the personnel department to prepare a draft (SoP for conducting the survey) and place it before the cabinet for approval, said an official to news agency PTI. If everything goes according to the plan, the exercise will begin after the Lok Sabha elections, the official said.

Vinay Kumar Choubey, principal secretary to the CM said, "The personnel department will prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) to conduct the survey in Jharkhand. It will be placed before the cabinet for approval." The caste survey will be conducted on the pattern of neighouring Bihar, where data collection was conducted between January 7 and October 2 last year, he added.

Threat looms over Champai Soren's government

The announcement comes at a time when the future of Champai Soren-led government seems to be hanging by a thread as 12 Congress MLAs have registered protests over allocation of portfolios.

Four Congress leaders — Alamgir Alam, Rameshwar Oraon, Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh, who were a part of the previous Hemant Soren cabinet — were included in the Champai Soren cabinet during the expansion on Friday. Protesting over the same, 12 Congress MLAs have written to state party president Rajesh Thakur and lodged their protest against “repetition of ministers from the party’s quota” in the new cabinet.

Sources say that the 12 MLAs are camping in Delhi and are said to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.