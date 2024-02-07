Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 19:18 IST

'Just Wait And Watch. There Will be Consequences': AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal's Warning on UCC

"This Bill should be dumped in the dustbin," said Badruddin Ajmal.

Digital Desk
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal stokes controversy over UCC
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal stokes controversy over UCC | Image:X/@BadruddinAjmal
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Warning Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over Uniform Civil Code (UCC), AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday told Republic, "Just wait and watch the consequences and see what happens next." After Uttarakhand tabled the UCC, Assam and Rajasthan will be the next states to implement UCC. In a way, the UCC in Uttarakhand will become a model law for other states to follow. Calling the UCC law "unnatural", Ajmal told Republic, "We are against UCC as the law is unnatural. We are against it."

The bill exclusively bans polygamy, child marriage and regulates the laws related to marriage, divorce and inheritance. The bill is split in four parts. Under this law, live-in relationship will have to be registered. AIUDF is the third-largest party in Assam after BJP and Congress/

"India is a colourful garden. However beautiful a garden is, if it has just one flower, you will not be able to look at it for long. In India, people of all faiths, culture live. That is our beauty...If anything is done against nature, it won't continue for long...State Assemblies have to bring something shiny when the government becomes a failure. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma too does this from time to time...They want to please PM Modi as they want to continue as the CM for some time. This Bill should be dumped in the dustbin," the AIUDF president and MP said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 19:18 IST

