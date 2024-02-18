Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

'Main Sirf Kashi Vishwanath Ki Baat Karta Hoon': Jairam Ramesh Refuses to Talk About Kamal Nath

Jairam Ramesh refused to comment upon the news of Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath planning to join the BJP, and took a dig at Kamal Nath.

Shweta Parande
Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh Refuses to Talk About Kamal Nath | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kamal Nath joining BJP: Amid speculation of Indian National Congress (INC) veteran Kamal Nath defecting and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), comes a reaction from another party veteran, Jairam Ramesh.

Kamal Nath, who will not be contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, is the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

While speaking to the media, Congress General Secretary in-charge - Communications, Jairam Ramesh refused to comment upon the news of Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath planning to join the BJP.

What did Jairam Ramesh say about Kamal Nath joining the BJP?

"Main sirf Kashi Vishwanath ki baat karta hoon, Kamal Nath ki nahi," said Jairam Ramesh in Hindi, referring to the temple of Kashi Vishwanath and taking a dig at Kamal Nath. In English, it would translate to “I would only talk about Kashi Vishwanath and not Kamal Nath”.

Republic sources confirmed yesterday that Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath would be meeting the BJP key members in Delhi.

However, amid the rumours, Nakul Nath yesterday declared his candidature for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Chhindwara, MP. This came even before the Congress has announced its list of candidates for the General Elections this year.

Nakul Nath made the announcement in the presence of his father Kamal Nath.

“This time too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections. Rumours are going around whether Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election, I would like to make it clear that Kamal Nath won't contest the election, I will,” said Nakul Nath.

Nakul Nath had won his seat from Chhindwara in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 10:04 IST

