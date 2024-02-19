Kamal Nath To Join BJP? Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Denies Rumours

Advertisement

Will Kamal Nath Join BJP: Speculations are rife that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath will be joining BJP along with his son Nakul Nath. Denying the same, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said that Kamal Nath will remain in Congress. Patwari claimed that he was speaking on the behalf of Nath.

Dismissing the speculations of Kamal Nath's switch to BJP , Jitu Patwari claimed that Nath will remain with the Congress family as his bond with the Gandhi gamily was “unshakable”.

"The BJP misuses the media and questions the integrity of a person and this has come to light. I had a talk with Kamal Nath ji who told me that the reports floating in the media were part of a conspiracy. He told me that he was a Congressman and will remain in the Congress. His relationship with the Gandhi family is unshakable. He has lived with the ideology of Congress and will remain with it till the end. This is what he told me," the Congress leader said," said Jitu Patwari.

Asked why Nath was not himself putting forth his side, Patwari said the former chief minister would speak at the right time. "What I said was on his behalf," he claimed.

Kamal Nath's son drops ‘Congress’ from X bio

Amid speculations, Kamal Nath' son Nakul Nath dropped Congress from his bio on social media platforms, following which the father-son duo flew to the national capital on Saturday.

Around half a dozen Madhya Pradesh MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath reached Delhi on Sunday, accentuating the speculation that the father-son duo was set to join the ruling BJP. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, known to be close to Kamal Nath, met the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

In Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, Nath's party colleague Digvijaya Singh expressed confidence that his old friend would not forsake the party from where he began his political journey.

(With PTI Inputs)