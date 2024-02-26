Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

It's controversial/ Karnataka Congress MLA Makes Shocking Claim, Says Govt Funds Being Diverted for Guarantees

In a shocking revelation, Congress MLA Allamaprabhu Patil has alleged that the state coffers have no funds for developmental works

Srinwanti Das
Karnataka Congress MLA Makes Shocking Claim, Says Govt Funds Being Diverted for Guarantees
Karnataka Congress MLA Makes Shocking Claim, Says Govt Funds Being Diverted for Guarantees | Image:Republic
Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress seems to be in trouble yet again over their guarantee schemes. In what comes as an embarrassment for the state government, Karnataka Congress MLA Allamaprabhu Patil has now alleged that government funds are being diverted for the guarantee schemes.

In a shocking revelation, Congress MLA Allamaprabhu Patil has alleged that the state coffers have no funds for developmental works. He further added that the funds are being diverted for the guarantee schemes, hinting that this is depleting the state exchequer.

Raking up the issue of lack of funds in the state coffers in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, Allamaprabhu Patil said, “Due to the implementation of guarantees, Rs 65,000 crore has been spent on that. All the funds are directed towards facilitating free bus rides for women. Additionally, electricity is provided free of charge, and Rs 2,000 are credited to the bank accounts of people. Rice is distributed free of cost.”

Stating that spending funds in the guarantee schemes is becoming a hurdle in implementing developmental work in the state, he added, “If there are no issues with implementing these guarantees, then there should be problems with the associated development works. Unfortunately, our fate is that all our efforts are being criticised by the villagers. It becomes challenging to carry out development work due to these guarantees. We hope that in the new budget. We will secure funds for all these essential development projects.”

Published February 26th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

