Updated February 14th, 2024 at 00:20 IST

Karnataka Congress Workers Beat Each Other up During Pre-Lok Sabha Elections Discussion | WATCH

Supporters of food and civil supplies minister KH Muniyappa clashed with supporters of former minister and speaker Ramesh Kumar.

Prajwal Prasad
Kolar: Congress workers were involved in a fist fight during pre Lok Sabha elections discussion in the booth level in Kolar district. Supporters of food and civil supplies minister KH Muniyappa clashed with supporters of former minister and former speaker Ramesh Kumar. The absence of photos of Senior Congress leaders Ramesh Kumar, MLA Kothanur Manjunath and Naseer Ahmed in the banner placed in the Congress office, triggered an uproar in Kolar, Karnataka. This ultimately led to a scuffle and street fight between the supporters of former union minister KH Muniyappa and Ramesh Kumar. 

Nandan a local Congress observer speaking to Republic said, "A meeting was called today in the district office to decide the agenda in the booth level ahead of Lok Sabha elections. There were allegations of discrimination and groupism which was levelled by both the groups. Tensions surfaced with photos of leaders not being posted on the banners after which they came to blows with each other and this is absolutely condemnable."

The meeting was convened under the leadership of Raj Kumar, a Congress observer.

KH Muniyappa had shifted from Kolar to Devanahalli and contested assembly elections. Seven time MP KH Muniyappa lost in 2019 due to alleged internal fighting within Congress. District Congress leaders worked against Congress candidate KH Muniyappa 2019, which helped BJP to make inroads in Kolar.

Kariyanna a local Congress cadre speaking to Republic said, "We should make sure that the photos of traitors are not put up on these flexes because they conspired and plotted to defeat KH Muniyappa in Kolar. It is a shame that the followers of traitors are being allowed inside the party office and they are also assaulting our leaders. Strict action should be taken against all of them and should be expelled from the party."

Published February 13th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

