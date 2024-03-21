Advertisement

New Delhi: A war of words has broken out between the Lieutenant Govenor of Delhi VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over World Air Quality Report 2023 which claimed that Delhi has the poorest air quality.

In a letter to Chief Minister Kejriwal, LG VK Saxena pointed out that the recent report on air quality named as World Air Quality Report 2023 paints a "grim picture" of the air quality in the national capital. "It raises a red flag over the abnormally high PM 2.5 levels, two-fifths of which is attributable to vehicular emission. I am sure that you are aware that prolonged exposure to particulate matter of this dimension leads to premature deaths in people, triggers lung disease, leads to a host of respiratory diseases," the Delhi L-G pointed out.

L-G Saxena further highlighted in his letter that there are regular reports of increased admissions in the city hospitals with children and the elderly suffering the most from respiratory ailments.

The Delhi LG called the rising pollution in Delhi- a public health emergency, emphasising that the current air quality status contravenes the very basic natural and fundamental right of the people of Delhi. He called upon the Delhi Chief Minister to take responsibility and initiate steps to control the situation.

AAP Remains Defensive

As LG flagged pollution in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party defended the steps of the government saying that steps are being taken for betterment of the capital's air quality.

"Delhi's AAP Government systematically confronts the issue head-on, displaying the diligence of a responsible administration. We have installed an AQI monitor every 40 kilometres, such a robust monitoring mechanism is nowhere else in the country," the AAP said in its statement.

"Yet again, LG writes a letter to the CM in a language better avoided. The language is rude, curt and bordering on abusive. We strongly condemn the use of such a despicable language by the LG," AAP statement added.