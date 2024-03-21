×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Kejriwal Remains Defensive Even As LG Saxena Raises Red Flag Over Delhi's Air Quality

LG called the rising pollution in Delhi- a public health emergency, emphasising that the current air quality status contravenes the very basic natural right.

Reported by: Digital Desk
LG VK Saxena CM Kejriwal
CM Arvind Kejriwal (Right) and Delhi LG VK Saxena (Left) | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A war of words has broken out between the Lieutenant Govenor of Delhi VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over World Air Quality Report 2023 which claimed that Delhi has the poorest air quality. 

In a letter to Chief Minister Kejriwal, LG VK Saxena pointed out that the recent report on air quality named as World Air Quality Report 2023 paints a "grim picture" of the air quality in the national capital. "It raises a red flag over the abnormally high PM 2.5 levels, two-fifths of which is attributable to vehicular emission. I am sure that you are aware that prolonged exposure to particulate matter of this dimension leads to premature deaths in people, triggers lung disease, leads to a host of respiratory diseases," the Delhi L-G pointed out. 

Advertisement

 

L-G Saxena further highlighted in his letter that there are regular reports of increased admissions in the city hospitals with children and the elderly suffering the most from respiratory ailments. 

The Delhi LG called the rising pollution in Delhi- a public health emergency, emphasising that the current air quality status contravenes the very basic natural and fundamental right of the people of Delhi. He called upon the Delhi Chief Minister to take responsibility and initiate steps to control the situation.

Advertisement

 

AAP Remains Defensive 

As LG flagged pollution in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party defended the steps of the government saying that steps are being taken for betterment of the capital's air quality. 

"Delhi's AAP Government systematically confronts the issue head-on, displaying the diligence of a responsible administration. We have installed an AQI monitor every 40 kilometres, such a robust monitoring mechanism is nowhere else in the country," the AAP said in its statement. 

Advertisement

"Yet again, LG writes a letter to the CM in a language better avoided. The language is rude, curt and bordering on abusive. We strongly condemn the use of such a despicable language by the LG," AAP statement added. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 10:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Javed Arrested by Police

3 minutes ago
Reliance Industries in focus

India's new energy vision

5 minutes ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

6 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder case

Autopsy in Budaun Case

9 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Kohli versus MS Dhoni

15 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit prices IPO at $34

15 minutes ago
AI

AI hype will be hard

16 minutes ago
'Not Joining Congress': Sadananda Gowda Retires From Electoral Politics, Says 'Will Work for BJP'

Gowda Retires

17 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

17 minutes ago
Sergio Perez

Pérez downplays rumours

17 minutes ago
Fire in Thane's Dombivili

Fire in Dombivili

18 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Emotional Note

22 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

Krystal Integrated

23 minutes ago
David Warner and Babar Azam

Warner, Babar snubbed!

24 minutes ago
Kejriwal more dangerous than stifling air: BJP slams AAP as Delhi's air quality plunges

Adv Bhatia Manhandled

28 minutes ago
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Govt Notice IVF

30 minutes ago
Pataal Lok

Srikant Meets Haathi Ram

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo