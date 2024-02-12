Know 3 Rebel RJD MLAs Who Sided With NDA in Bihar Assembly

Advertisement

Bihar Floor Test: As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar won the floor test in Bihar assembly successfully prove the government’s majority, three MLAs of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) sided with the NDA alliance ahead of the trust vote.

Three rebel RJD MLAs sat on the ruling party benches before the beginning of trust vote in the Bihar assembly.

MLAs who ditched RJD ahead of trust vote

Chetan Anand Neelam Devi Prahlad Yadav

Sheohar MLA Chetan Anand was earlier seen playing cricket at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav ahead of the floor test as the RJD MLAs were camping there. However, the younger brother of Anand has registered a complaint claiming that he had gone missing. After the Police team reached Tejashwi’s residence, Chetan Anand said that he had come there due to his own will.

Tejashwi Yadav referred to Chetan Anand as his younger brother during his address in the Bihar Assembly. He said that RJD fielded Chetan Anand in the last election due to his capabilities and not his father and former parliamentarian Anand Mohan.

The other two MLAs seen sitting on the government’s side during the floor test were Neelam Devi and Prahlad yadav. Neelam Devi is the sitting MLA from Mokama constituency and is the wife of Anant Singh, who has been lodged in jail. Prahlad Yadav is the the 5-time MLA from Suryagarh

Tejashwi Yadav raises objection

As RJD members sat on the ruling party benches in the Bihar assembly, former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav raised an objection. "MLAs should sit on their respective seats till the end of voting, otherwise voting will be considered invalid,” said Tejashwi Yadav.

However, no ruling was given on the point of order by Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari, who was in the Chair.

The JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the House of 243 while its partners, the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), have 79 and 4 sitting legislators respectively. With the support of another Independent MLA, the NDA has 128 MLAs in the House against 115 of the Mahagathbandhan. To go past the majority mark in the House, the ruling alliance needs 122 votes.