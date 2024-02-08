Advertisement

Kozhikode: In what seems to come as a huge embarrassment for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, noted writer MT Vasudevan Nair on Thursday criticised the current government in the state, alleging corruption of power has spawned totalitarianism and misuse in the state. While sharing a stage with Pinarayi Vijayan at a literary festival in the state, Nair said that Kerala's first Chief Minister and EMS Namboodiripad never entertained hero worship and strived to do away with the perception that there are a few to govern and the majority are to be governed.

The Jnanpith laureate stated that governance in the state is no longer a public service as it has become more dictatorial.

Advertisement

Though he criticised corrupt politics, he avoided naming the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government under Pinarayi.

Popularly known as MT, the writer also said that a crowd could be excited easily and they could become admirers. Taking a dig at the politicians, he pointed out that the crowd is being labelled as either admirers or army. No socio-cultural or political leaders are admitting their faults, he noted. Even as MT did not name Vijayan, it is widely assumed as a veiled attack on VIjayan as the latter has been facing criticisms of entertaining hero worship and following totalitarianism approach of governance.

Advertisement

“We have buried the theory that identified power as an opportunity to serve the public. The decline of moral values in politics is not a new topic of discussion. And these discussions were often concluded by assuming that eligible people are not winning elections. Today, political activities have become an approved strategy to fetch power. Today, either hegemony or totalitarianism is described as power. When someone wins a seat in assembly or parliament, they find it as an opportunity to have complete control,” said Nair, expressing concern over the power politics.

While he condemned that none of the leaders are used to accepting their mistakes, he hailed former Chief Minister EMS Namboothiripad's governance. Nair argued that EMS aimed at establishing a big political movement in the state by winning the election.

Advertisement

"When the communist party first came to power in Kerala, some people considered that all success was achieved. The complacency took over these sections. EMS remains a great leader and revolutionary figure since he led from the front, made people participate in long rallies, and thus inculcated a sense of responsibility in the masses. These responsible people soon stormed into the grounds in support of the party and filled the ballots in the party’s favour. EMS denounced the age-old system of one leader and many supporters. He worked among the people and became a favourite of all. He never endorsed supporters lionizing one leader and heaping praise on them," said the writer.

"The Russian Revolution was not a result of any leader but the coordinated efforts of people who took part in millions. These people can be easily angered. Freedom is not something we get at the behest of rulers. Some leaders here are hesitant to even admit their wrongs. It was unlike the erstwhile leader EMS, who was truly concerned about Kerala," he added.

Advertisement

LDF’s Damage Control Mode

In an attempt to save the CM’s face, LDF convenor and senior CPM leader EP Jayarajan trained its guns on the central government. Jayarajan noted that Nair seemed to have crticised the Centre as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also added that many, including him, were having hero worship towards Pinarayi Vijayan.