Kumaraswamy Responds to Prajwal Revanna's Alleged Obscene Videos Case

Upon being asked about Prajwal fleeing the country, the JDS leader replied that it didn’t concern him. | Image:ANI

Advertisement

Bengaluru: As the sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, sitting Hassan MP and grandson of former PM Deve Gowda, continues to rage, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has said that the investigation will reveal the details. His statement comes two days after the state government ordered an SIT probe into the matter.

Kumaraswamy said that the party has always respected women and always resolved their issues. The JDS leader said, “The CM has ordered an SIT probe into the matter. Be it me or HD Deve Gowda, we have always respected women, and have resolved any of their issues, whenever brought to us.”

Advertisement

The former Karnataka CM said that they are no one to pardon any crime. “The SIT probe has started in the Hassan Case, let all the details come. Whoever has committed the crime, whoever has had the salt, should drink water. We are not ones to pardon any such crimes. So first let the investigation reveal the details,” he added.

Earlier, on Sunday Revanna filed a police complaint in the matter alleging the obscene videos featuring him with women were doctored.

In his complaint he wrote, termed the video ‘morphed’ and said that it was an attempt to "tarnish his image and poison the mind of voters".

Meanwhile, Congress workers on Sunday held a protest demanding Revanna's immediate arrest.

Advertisement

For 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the JDS has joined hands with the BJP in September last year after severing ties with the Congress. Revanna was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26.

According to news agency PTI, many obscene videos allegedly featuring Revanna with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Revanna has left the country.

Advertisement

Upon being asked about Prajwal fleeing the country, the JDS politician replied that it didn’t concern him. He added, “That does not concern me. The SIT team that has started the probe will bring him back from abroad. Why ask me? Don't bother about that.”

Currently, Prajwal is reported to be in Frankfurt.

