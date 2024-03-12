×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

Law Has Got Nothing to do With Muslims: All India Muslim Jamaat Chief Welcomes Modi Govt's CAA Move

Welcoming government's move, Bareilvi said that the law will not snatch anyone's citizenship away as was being portrayed in certain sections of the society.

Reported by: Digital Desk
All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi Backs Modi govt on CAA
All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi Backs Modi govt on CAA | Image:ANI
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: In a huge show of support, the All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi backed the Modi government's decision to implement CAA all across the country. Appealing to Muslims to maintain peace, Bareilvi said that people from the community are being misguided on CAA. Welcoming government's move, Bareilvi said that the law will not snatch anyone's citizenship away as was being portrayed in certain sections of the society.

Saying that the law should have been introduced earlier, Bareilvi said,  "The Govt of India has implemented the CAA law. I welcome this law. This should have been done much earlier... There are a lot of misunderstandings among the Muslims regarding this law. This law has nothing to do with Muslims.

Those seeking Indian nationality under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 will become eligible to apply after spending at least 12 months in the country preceding the date of the application, according to the rules notified on Monday.

Also, the applicant will be eligible to get Indian citizenship if he has spent not less than six years in the country out of eight years immediately preceding those 12 months, the rules said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 paves the way for granting Indian nationality to undocumented non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The rules also state that the applicants will have to provide an eligibility certificate issued by a locally reputed community institution confirming that he/she belongs to "Hindu/ Sikh/ Buddhist/ Jain/ Parsi/ Christian community and continues to be a member of the above mentioned community.

The rules provide for separate application for these sub-categories: a person of Indian origin, a person who is married to an Indian citizen, minor child of an Indian citizen, a person having Indian parents, a person who or either of his parents was a citizen of independent India, a person who is registered as an Overseas Citizen of India cardholder and a person seeking citizenship by naturalisation.

Those seeking citizenship by naturalisation will have to submit an affidavit verifying the correctness of the statements made in the application along with an affidavit from an Indian citizen testifying the character of the applicant.

Such candidates will also have to furnish a declaration from the applicant that he has adequate knowledge of one of the languages as specified in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 12th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

