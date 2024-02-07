Satish Jarkiholi has been booked under IPC sections 153 and 500 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru special court on Saturday ordered that a criminal case be filed against Karnataka minister and Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi in connection with an allegedly controversial statement made by him pertaining to Hinduism back in 2022.

Jarkiholi's remark, labeling the term 'Hindu' as Persian with a "very dirty" connotation, has ignited a legal controversy.

Advertisement

The Bengaluru People's Representatives Special Court has directed the registration of a case under IPC sections 153 (defamation) in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 500 in the Magistrate Court, initiating a trial.

Lawyer Dilip Kumar lodged a private complaint against Satish Jarkiholi, leading to the court's intervention. Despite the Magistrate Court initially dismissing Kumar's complaint, he appealed to the Sessions Court against the magistrate court's ruling.

Advertisement

Jarkiholi's controversial statement was made during an event at Nipani town in Belagavi on 5th November, 2022 where he questioned the origin of the term 'Hindu' and its relevance to Bharat, suggesting a broader discussion on the matter.

While addressing an event in Belagavi’s Nipani town on November 5, 2022, Satish Jarkiholi, questioned the origin of the term ‘Hindu’ and its relevance in the Indian context.

Advertisement

The then working president of Karnataka Congress, said, “Where did the word 'Hindu' come from? Is it ours? It's Persian, which covers places such as Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. What does it have to do with Bharat? How did the word 'Hindu' become yours? This must be discussed.”

"Look at WhatsApp, Wikipedia about where the word came from. It's not yours. Still, you are carrying it. It's not your word," Jarkiholi insisted, speaking in Hindi. "If you understand the meaning of the word 'Hindu', you'll be ashamed. The meaning is very dirty. This is already on the website. You are imposing on us a religion, a word that comes from somewhere else", he added.

Advertisement

Jarkiholi's remark stirred a massive controversy. Congress high command had to step in and issue a statement describing the minister's remarks as "deeply unfortunate".

Jarkiholi also clarified his statement and asserted that whatever he had said was not his personal interpretation and that he was only referring to the word 'Hindu' based on Wikipedia and articles by various authors.

Advertisement

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala condemned Jarkiholi's remarks, saying Hinduism is a way of life.

"Hinduism is a way of life and a civilisational reality. Congress built our nation to respect every religion, belief and faith. This is the essence of India. The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate and deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally," Surjewala posted.