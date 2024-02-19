Kamal Nath, Tankha Lead Major Revolt In Congress; Vertical Split Likely

Advertisement

Will Kamal Nath Join BJP or Break Congress? Amid speculations of veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath jumping ships to the BJP, sources suggest that a vertical split is possible within the Congress party, said sources on Sunday, February 19.

The Congress leaders are planning a vertical split as they are unhappy over the leadership of Jairam Ramesh and KC Vennugopal.

Advertisement

Around half a dozen Madhya Pradesh MLAs loyal to senior Congress leader Kamal Nath reached Delhi on Sunday amid speculation that he and his MP son Nakul Nath are set to join the ruling BJP.

Speculations gained momentum after Nakul Nath dropped ‘Congress' from his social media bio.

Advertisement

Vivek Tankha Says Grateful to PM

It has been suggested that senior leaders including Vivek Tankha are also expected to back Kamal Nath. Amid the ongoing revolt, Tankha said that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

"He will stay with Congress only," said Kamal Nath's close aide Sajjan Singh Verma after meeting with the former chief minister earlier today. Sajjan Verma claimed that Kamal Nath is preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

"There was no question about it. How can he (Kamal Nath) give an answer of an unimaginable question? He has been a Cabinet minister, general secretary of the party, state Congress chief and the CM (of Madhya Pradesh). They (Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath) are not going anywhere. Nakul Nath will contest the (2024) Lok Sabha elections from Chhindwara," said Verma.

Kamal Nath told me he will remain in party: Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari has said his senior colleague Kamal Nath told him he was not going anywhere and would remain in the party. I had a talk with Kamal Nath ji who told me that the reports floating in the media were part of a conspiracy. He told me he was a Congressman and will remain in the Congress," Patwari said.

DKS calls Kamal Nath ‘Man of Values’

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar asserted this morning that Kamal Nath is a man of values, claiming that he would not abandon the Congress party. “And there are a lot of rumours about our Kamal Nath too. I am telling you on record he is a man of values and principles. He will not step out of Congress. This is a rumour spread by various political parties and BJP friends,” said DK Shivakumar on Sunday.

Kamal Nath To Switch To BJP?

Kamal Nath, a nine-time MP from Chhindwara and currently MLA from the seat, is a former chief minister who was removed as the party's state president following the Congress' dismal performance in the November Assembly polls. Loyal leaders of the Kamal Nath camp called it an “insult”.

Deepak Saxena, former MP minister and Nath loyalist told reporters in Chhindwara he was hurt by the way the latter was removed as state unit chief following the Assembly debacle.

Advertisement

Efforts were on by the Nath camp to get the support of 23 MLAs so that anti-defection laws don't apply to them, party insiders claimed. The Congress has 66 seats in the 230-member Assembly.