January 9th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Lokayukta carries massive raids in 30 locations across Karnataka

The Lokayukta on Tuesday carried massive raids in 30 locations across Karnataka.

Lokayukta cops with the seizures made at Satish Babu's house in Chitradurga
Lokayukta cops with the seizures made at Satish Babu's house in Chitradurga | Image:Republic
Bengaluru: The Lokayukta on Tuesday carried massive raids in 30 locations across Karnataka. Lokayukta raids over 10 locations in Bengaluru and also conduct raids in Mandya, Ramanagara, Vijayanagar and Ballari districts. At least 10 locations in Bengaluru have been raided so far. A total of 6 cases are registered in Bengaluru and Ramnagar district.  More than 30 locations are being searched in Bengaluru, Ramnagar, and Ballari. Officers from PWD, PDO, Bescom, KRIDL, and Panchyat Member and Town planning are being searched.

List of Officials Who are Being Raided 

1) AGO-Padmanabh, PDO, Kundana Gram Panchayath, located in Malleshwaram, search is going on,

Property Details

One house of 4 floors in AGB layout near sapthagiri layout

5 acres of agriculture land with Farm house in Anupanahalli, Tumkur dist, Commercial building in sompura, Dabaspet, Industrial shed in Sompura.

2) ML Nagaraj CGM, Bescom

7 places searched - 5 at Ballari including benami properties, including 2 petrol bunks and sites

Based on a disproprotionate case registered against M.L. Nagaraj, Chief General Manager, BESCOM today morning searches were conducted at 5 locations in Kudligi, Bellary and 2 locations in Bengaluru City.  It has been found that he is having 9 sites, 3 houses, 2 petrol bunks, education institutions, agricultural land at 4 places

(With inputs from Prajwal Prasad)

January 9th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

