Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Declines Sharad Pawar’s Dinner Invite

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 1 declined the dinner invite extended by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar at his residence in Baramati in Pune district, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Devendra Fadnavis has cited his busy schedule due pre-planned programmes in Baramati behind his inability to attend the event.

Notably, Sharad Pawar had invited CM Eknath Shinde, nephew Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis for dinner at his residence in Baramati when the trio arrive in the city on March 2 to launch various developmental projects. Fadnavis along with Shinde and Ajit Pawar, all political rivals of Sharad Pawar, will be attending a job fair, 'Namo Maharojgar Melava', in the premises of Vidya Pratishthan college in Baramati town of Pune district on March 2.

