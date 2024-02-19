Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Setback For Congress in Rajasthan: Tribal Leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya Joins BJP

Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya was reportedly miffed at not being appointed the Leader of Opposition after the Congress defeat in the 2023 Assembly election.

Apoorva Shukla
Rajasthan Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya
Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya Joins BJP in Jaipur | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur: In a major setback to the Congress party, Four-time MLA and former Rajasthan minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, February 19. 

Malviya was welcomed to the BJP by the party's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, state unit chief CP Joshi and other leaders. Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya was reportedly miffed at not being appointed the Leader of Opposition after the Congress defeat in the 2023 Assembly election. 

Advertisement

On joining BJP, Malviya said, “The only reason for joining the BJP is the development of Vagad region. Only the BJP can do the development. Congress has no vision. If I became an MLA from Congress and then joined the BJP, then how would I still remain an MLA from Congress." 

Advertisement

"Development is a big issue. There is a double-engine government here. The state and the country are transforming and the entire world is watching," he added. 

The BJP swept to power in Rajasthan in the assembly elections late last year. The saffron party had won 115 seats while the Congress, which governed the state between 2018 and 2023, managed victory from 70. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

3 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

18 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

21 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

21 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

21 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

21 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Survey Reveals Billionaires Are Born Under Which Zodiac Signs

    Lifestyle2 minutes ago

  2. Most 6s hit by a male cricketer in a Test Innings

    Web Stories4 minutes ago

  3. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Know all details here

    Sports 4 minutes ago

  4. Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-757 Monday Lucky Draw OUT

    Info5 minutes ago

  5. Hiring intent for freshers improves 6%, dip in IT and media: Teamlease

    Business News6 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo