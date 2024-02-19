Setback For Congress in Rajasthan: Tribal Leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya Joins BJP

Advertisement

Jaipur: In a major setback to the Congress party, Four-time MLA and former Rajasthan minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, February 19.

Malviya was welcomed to the BJP by the party's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, state unit chief CP Joshi and other leaders. Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya was reportedly miffed at not being appointed the Leader of Opposition after the Congress defeat in the 2023 Assembly election.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Congress leader Mahendrajeet Malviya joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Jaipur, in the presence of party's state in-charge Arun Singh and the president of party's state unit, CP Joshi pic.twitter.com/oaPKhNI5R7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ)

On joining BJP, Malviya said, “The only reason for joining the BJP is the development of Vagad region. Only the BJP can do the development. Congress has no vision. If I became an MLA from Congress and then joined the BJP, then how would I still remain an MLA from Congress."

Advertisement

"Development is a big issue. There is a double-engine government here. The state and the country are transforming and the entire world is watching," he added.

The BJP swept to power in Rajasthan in the assembly elections late last year. The saffron party had won 115 seats while the Congress, which governed the state between 2018 and 2023, managed victory from 70.

Advertisement