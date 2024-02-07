Advertisement

Patna: In a big development, the Bihar government on Friday transferred 45 IAS officers, including District Magistrate of Patna Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, as political uncertainty over ruling alliance grows in the state. While Singh has been made the Chief Executive Officer of JEEVIKA. Singh has also been given the charge of Special Secretary to the Chief Minister. On top of this,Singh has also been placed at the helm of several departments. Kapil Ashok has been made the new District Magistrate of Patna.

On the other hand, Subrata Kumar Singh has been made the District Magistrate of Muzaffarpur. Whereas Chief Minister's Deputy Secretary Maqsood Alam has been transferred and he has been made DM of Gopalganj. Meanwhile, Gopalganj District Magistrate Naval Kishore Chaudhary has been made the District Magistrate of Bhagalpur. Apart from this, Arvind Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, has been made the Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Affairs Department. Principal Secretary of Home Department Senthil Kumar has now been made Principal Secretary, Planning and Development Department.

BJP leaders on Thursday held hectic meetings amid the possibility of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining hands with the party yet again amid his deepening differences with INDIA bloc allies. Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary and other senior leaders from the state, including Sushil Modi and Vijay Kumar Sinha, met the party top brass, including Amit Shah, in the national capital as the buzz grew that they are open to welcome Kumar back into their fold.

Choudhary, though, claimed the meeting was regarding the BJP's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A BJP ally, however, claimed the stage is set for the fall of the grand alliance government in Bihar, and the BJP-led NDA will back Kumar once he breaks his ties with the RJD, the biggest constituent of the INDIA bloc in the state.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi told reporters in Patna that his party considers itself an architect of the INDIA bloc and asked Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge to address the concerns that partners like Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have voiced.



(With inputs from PTI)