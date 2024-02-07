English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Major Rejig in Bihar Amid Political Turmoil, Several DMs Transferred

Bihar government transferred 45 IAS officers as political uncertainty over the ruling alliance grows in the state.

Digital Desk
Political Storm In Bihar After Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur, Nitish MLAs May Jump Ship
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: In a big development, the Bihar government on Friday transferred 45 IAS officers, including District Magistrate of Patna Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, as political uncertainty over ruling alliance grows in the state. While Singh has been made the Chief Executive Officer of JEEVIKA. Singh has also been given the charge of Special Secretary to the Chief Minister. On top of this,Singh has also been placed at the helm of several departments. Kapil Ashok has been made the new District Magistrate of Patna.

On the other hand, Subrata Kumar Singh has been made the District Magistrate of Muzaffarpur. Whereas Chief Minister's Deputy Secretary Maqsood Alam has been transferred and he has been made DM of Gopalganj. Meanwhile, Gopalganj District Magistrate Naval Kishore Chaudhary has been made the District Magistrate of Bhagalpur. Apart from this, Arvind Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, has been made the Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Affairs Department. Principal Secretary of Home Department Senthil Kumar has now been made Principal Secretary, Planning and Development Department.

Advertisement

BJP leaders on Thursday held hectic meetings amid the possibility of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining hands with the party yet again amid his deepening differences with INDIA bloc allies. Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary and other senior leaders from the state, including Sushil Modi and Vijay Kumar Sinha, met the party top brass, including Amit Shah, in the national capital as the buzz grew that they are open to welcome Kumar back into their fold.

Choudhary, though, claimed the meeting was regarding the BJP's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

A BJP ally, however, claimed the stage is set for the fall of the grand alliance government in Bihar, and the BJP-led NDA will back Kumar once he breaks his ties with the RJD, the biggest constituent of the INDIA bloc in the state.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi told reporters in Patna that his party considers itself an architect of the INDIA bloc and asked Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge to address the concerns that partners like Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have voiced.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Allu Arjun, Director Sukumar To Reunite For Pushpa 3 But There's A Catch

    Entertainment4 minutes ago

  2. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  3. Never thought THAT could happen: Hamilton's ex-teammate on Ferrari move

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  4. Jawaharlal Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News6 minutes ago

  5. Joe Root reveals England's new approach as team eschews formal meetings

    Sports 7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement