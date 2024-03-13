Updated March 13th, 2024 at 14:08 IST
Mamata Renounces Relation With Brother Babun After He Expressed Displeasure Over Ticket Distribution
My family and I renounce all relationships with Babun Banerjee, said Mamata Banerjee
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Mamata Banerjee | Image:Facebook
Cracks in TMC: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Polls, cracks seem to be emerging in Trinamool Congress as the West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo announced that she is cutting all ties with brother Babun Banerjee.
“My family and I renounce all relationships with Babun Banerjee,” said Mamata Banerjee after Babun Banerjee expressed displeasure over candidate list.
(This is a breaking copy)
