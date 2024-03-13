Advertisement

Cracks in TMC: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Polls, cracks seem to be emerging in Trinamool Congress as the West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo announced that she is cutting all ties with brother Babun Banerjee.

“My family and I renounce all relationships with Babun Banerjee,” said Mamata Banerjee after Babun Banerjee expressed displeasure over candidate list.

(This is a breaking copy)

