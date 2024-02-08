Advertisement

Milind Deora, in a veiled dig at the Congress party, said that his focus and ideology is to work for the people instead of abusing others. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Deora said, “I don't believe in negative politics. My ideology is to work for the people. I don't believe in abusing people and doing negative politics.”

A former union minister, Deora was welcomed into Shiv Sena by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on January 14 just hours after he quit Congress. Taking further shots at Congress, he said, “I would like to repeat Eknath Shinde Ji's words that ”those who have no agenda, no positive program to take the country forward will continue to speak negatively."

While thanking CM Shinde for his inclusion into Shiv Sena, Deora said, “The Congress today and the one in 1968, when my father joined and Congress of 2004 when I joined, is very different.”

“The party that ushered in economic reforms 30 years ago is abusing industrialists and calling businessmen anti-nationals. Congress only has one motive, to speak against Modi Ji,” he further said.

Speaking on his new-found path, the 2-time MP said, “I took this decision to serve Maharashtra better, to serve this country better. My politics have been about taking India forward. I am very pleased to be able to working under the leadership of Eknath Shinde Ji.”

