Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 01:25 IST

It's controversial/ Muslims Under PM Modi Feel Like Jews Living Under Hitler's Rule: Owaisi Fear Mongers in Parliament

Owaisi alleged that the Narendra Modi government had slashed several benefits for minority students in the interim budget.

Digital Desk
Asaduddin Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi | Image:Ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: "17 crore Muslims in India think that they are living like Jews under Hitler's rule in India since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014," AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi stated in a controversial speech while addressing the ongoing Budget Session at the Parliament on Friday. Accusing the BJP government of sidelining Muslims, Owaisi alleged, "14% of India's population are Muslims. They think that their existence and livelihood is in danger under this government. Why? I will tell you."

Citing government data, Owaisi pointed out that there is a significant drop in the enrollment in schools and a marked increase in the school dropout rate among the Muslim students. Owaisi made this incendiary attack during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Claiming that 1,80,000 Muslims have dropped out of higher education, Owaisi asked, "Why do you want to take Aligarh Muslim University away from us?" while saying, "The Constitution of India talks of a clear separation of power between the executive and the legislature. Then, how come the law officer in the court say that the government doesn't affect the 1981 Act. Has PM Modi nominated the Parliament or the Parliament has nominated PM Modi? Will the executive now dictate the legislature?

Alleging that the Narendra Modi government has slashed several benefits for minority students in the interim budget, Owaisi stated that the allocation for several schemes like the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme, the Maulana Azad Fellowship and MCM Scholarship Scheme was heavily slashed. 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 01:20 IST

