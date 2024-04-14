×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

My Statement on PM Modi 'Jail' Remark Was Twisted: RJD Leader Misa Bharti's U-Turn

Facing criticism over her alleged statement that PM Modi would end up 'in jail' if the BJP lost power, RJD leader Misa Bharti took a U-turn over her remarks.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
pm modi and misa bharti
प्रधानमंत्री पर मीसा भारती | Image:x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: Facing criticism over her alleged statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would end up "in jail" if the BJP lost power, RJD leader Misa Bharti on Friday clarified that her remarks were taken out of context.

The eldest daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad asserted that her comments were focussed on the Supreme Court's ruling on electoral bonds and the need for a thorough investigation into the matter if INDIA bloc, of which RJD is a part, assumed power.

Advertisement

Bharti accused the media of distorting her statement, attributing it to the BJP's agenda.

"I never said anything about the PM. The media played a distorted clip instead of telecasting my full comment. It is BJP's agenda", alleged Bharti.

Advertisement

She highlighted the lack of discussion by the BJP on crucial issues like unemployment, inflation, and problems faced by farmers.

Talking to reporters, Bharti said, "The BJP does not have any issue. Does the PM talk about unemployment, inflation, farmers and other promises made by party leaders earlier." Bharti is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Patliputra constituency as an INDIA bloc nominee.

Advertisement

Responding to the backlash from BJP leaders, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, who criticised her alleged statement that had gone viral on Thursday, Bharti reiterated that she never directly mentioned the PM.

"Such statements are highly condemnable. The post of Prime Minister is highly respected. Nothing is hidden from the country. Her (Bharti's) father has been convicted in the fodder scam. Her family is neck-deep in corruption. She should stop daydreaming," Prasad, a former Union minister, had told reporters on Thursday.

Advertisement

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha called for action from the Election Commission against Bharti, labeling her remarks as threats and predicting a defeat for corrupt RJD leaders in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The Election Commission must take cognisance of the statement given by Misa Bharti against the PM and also take appropriate action against her. People will give them a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha polls. Corrupt RJD leaders, who are responsible for 'goondaraj' in Bihar, will face a humiliating defeat in the polls," Sinha said. 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Credit Card

Credit card rules

5 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

11 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

15 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

16 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

16 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

18 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

19 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

19 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

20 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

20 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

20 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

20 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

27 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

29 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

32 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

32 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

35 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo