'Don't Do Politics Over Someone's Death': BJP to Opposition on Nafe Singh's Murder

Nafe Singh Rathee Murder: As the Opposition including the Indian National Lok Dal claimed that the law and order situation is deteriorating in the state of Haryana after Nafe Singh's murder, the Bharatiya Janata Party has asked the opposition parties to not politicise the incident. INLD Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee was killed by unidentified assailants in Bahadurgarh on Sunday.

BJP spokesperson Jawahar Yadav asked the parties to cooperate in the ongoing investigation, asserting that the parties must not do politics ove somebody's death. “I feel the Opposition should not do politics over somebody's death. Our efforts should be directed to ensure that the accused are caught as soon as possible,” said Jawahar Yadav.

Claiming that the Haryana government has initiated a full-fledged investigation, Yadav said, “The police are doing their work. We understand the seriousness of it...STF has already begun investigation. Strict action will be taken against the accused.”

BJP Slams Kejriwal, Surjewala

BJP leader Jawahar Yadav also slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala for their remarks on the attack on INLD chief Nafe Singh. “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal doesn't refrain from doing politics during such situations,” said Yadav. After Nafe Singh's SUV was attacked, Kejriwal had blamed the Haryana Government for the attack. “BJP has ruined the law and order system of Haryana. Police was to be deployed to catch the miscreants but BJP has deployed Haryana Police on the border to stop the farmers," said Kejriwal in a post on X.

As Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Crime reigns in Haryana while law and order is in the crematorium,” Yadav said “Nobody takes Randeep Surjewala seriously in Haryana. All that he does is make statements. Those responsible for this murder will not be spared. I don't wish to count the number of murders that happened during Deepender Hooda or Randeep Surjewala's time.”

Khattar Hands Over Case to STF

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar issued a stern warning against attackers. Khattar said that not a single culprit involved in this case will be spared. Police have been instructed to arrest the accused as soon as possible and take strictest action, he said.

"Shocked by the sudden demise of...Rathi ji and Shri Jai Kishan. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We are with them in this difficult time," Khattar posted on X in Hindi.

INLD पार्टी के हरियाणा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष श्री नफ़े सिंह राठी जी और श्री जय किशन के आकस्मिक निधन से स्तब्ध हूँ। शोकाकुल परिवारजनों के साथ मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं, इस कठिन समय में हम उनके साथ हैं।



इस मामले में संलिप्त एक भी दोषी को बख़्शा नहीं जाएगा। पुलिस को आरोपियों को जल्द से जल्द… — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) February 25, 2024

Home Minister Anil Vij said he spoke to officials and ordered them to take immediate action in the matter. He said the Special Task Force is probing the matter and the culprits will be nabbed soon

Assailants Attacked INLD Chief

The Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker were killed when unidentified assailants sprayed their SUV with bullets in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday. Three private gunmen hired by former MLA Rathee for security also suffered injuries in the attack.

Abhay Chautala accused the government of failing to provide Rathee with security despite there being threat to his life, and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij.

